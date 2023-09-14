High Cholesterol Symptoms In Ears: 3 Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Even though High Cholesterol is known as a 'silent killer' for not showing visible symptoms, here are 3 signs that can sometimes strike in your ears.

Cholesterol is a waxy-fatty substance which is found in the blood. This liver-produced substance is needed by the body to make cells and essential hormones. However, too much cholesterol in the blood can invite tons of serious health complications including heart attack and stroke. How does that happen? Well, when cholesterol builds up inside your body, it forms plaque that gets stuck to the walls of the arteries, causing serious problems for the blood to flow through them. This eventually leads to a construction for the heart to perform its usual tasks, triggering heart-related health complications.

Apart from affecting the heart, too much cholesterol can also harm your hearing abilities. Yes, you read that right! High cholesterol can also affect your ears. The inner ear is a delicate structure that relies on a good blood supply to function properly. When cholesterol builds up in the arteries that supply blood to the inner ear, it can restrict blood flow and damage the hair cells that are responsible for hearing. This can lead to hearing loss. Scroll down to learn about the top 'THREE' symptoms that your ears may show up to indicate high cholesterol.

Hearing Loss Could Be a Warning Sign of High Cholesterol

High cholesterol is often known as the "silent killer" because it frequently causes such health risks without first showing any symptoms. However, there is one sign that can show up in the ears when your cholesterol levels are too high.

Loss of Hearing

When you are suffering from high cholesterol levels, your hearing abilities can be affected too! It is a less well-known indicator but can get severe if proper medical attention is not given on time. According to medical experts, hearing loss caused by high cholesterol often occurs gradually and frequently affects both ears equally.

High cholesterol can cause gradual hearing loss that frequently affects both ears equally. This red flag usually manifests as a problem hearing high-pitched noises or comprehending speech in noisy surroundings. If left untreated, it might deteriorate over time.

Pain Behind The Ears

If you ever experience a sudden and pinching pain behind the ears, make sure to get your cholesterol levels checked. This could be a sign of underlying high cholesterol issues which require medical attention at the earliest.

Ringing Sound

Tinnitus is the third indicator that you might have excessive cholesterol and be at risk for hearing loss. A ringing, buzzing, or whistling sound in the ears that is not brought on by an external source is referred to as tinnitus. It is a typical indicator of excessive cholesterol and may indicate that there is insufficient blood flow to the inner ear.

Note: It's crucial to regulate your cholesterol if you have high levels. This will assist in preserving both your hearing and general wellness. Follow this space to learn what your body can do if it has too much cholesterol and what precautions you should take to keep safe.

