High Cholesterol Symptoms In 30s Women: 7 Unusual Signs of High Bad LDL Cholesterol Levels In Tongue

High Cholesterol or hypercholesterolemia refers to an increased concentration of cholesterol in your bloodstream. Cholesterol, a waxy, fatty compound, is present in the body's cells. While cholesterol is necessary for the healthy development of cells, an excess quantity can heighten the risk of developing heart diseases and strokes. Are women in their 30s at risk? Yes, high cholesterol is plenty common and it doesn't discriminate by age, even women in their 30s can experience it. We are all familiar with chest pain and shortness of breath as classic symptoms, but high levels of unhealthy LDL cholesterol can show up in less obvious ways, for instance, it can manifest on the tongue. Let's uncover seven lesser-known tongue-related symptoms that women in their 30s might encounter.

Unusual Signs of High Bad LDL Cholesterol Levels on the Tongue

Unusual White Spots or Patches

Out-of-ordinary white spots or patches on the tongue could be one of the indicators of high LDL cholesterol. This can be a sign of a condition called oral leukoplakia related to high cholesterol levels.

Abnormally Swollen or Large Tongue

A swollen tongue, which is more than its normal size, could be another less observed symptom of high cholesterol in women in their 30s. The accumulation of cholesterol in your tongue's blood vessels can cause this swelling due to inflammation.

A Burning Sensation On Tongue

Sometimes, a burning feeling on the tongue may suggest high LDL cholesterol levels. The inflammation from cholesterol buildup in the blood vessels, impacting the nerves in the tongue can cause it.

Altered Taste Perception

Elevated cholesterol levels can also influence your sense of taste, causing a modification in taste perception. Women in their 30s may notice a bitter or metallic taste which could indicate cholesterol issues.

Excessively Dry Mouth

Dry mouth, also known as xerostomia is another warning symptom of high cholesterol in women that is not often ignored. How are they related? The cholesterol deposits in your blood vessels may affect saliva production, resulting in a dry feeling in the mouth and tongue.

Difficulty in Swallowing

Plaques forming in the blood vessels due to high cholesterol levels can cause swallowing issues, medically known as dysphagia. This can serve as a red flag for cholesterol-related problems.

Covered or Furry Tongue

A covered or furry tongue might indicate high LDL cholesterol levels in women in their 30s as well. High cholesterol leading to alterations in the oral microbiome could cause this condition.

End Note: High cholesterol levels can have a vast range of symptoms in women, especially those visible on their fingers. It is thus important to keep a check on what your body is trying to tell you when things are not fine inside the system. Understand that paying attention to these symptoms can lead to early recognition and management of high cholesterol, possibly preventing severe health issues, including heart attack and stroke. Wondering how high cholesterol causes heart disease? Read this article for your reference - High Cholesterol Levels: 6 Dangerous Things That Can Happen When Your Cholesterol Is Too High.