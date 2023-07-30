High Cholesterol Symptoms: 5 Warning Signs To Watch Out For In Your Fingers And Toes

Watch out these 5 signs of cholesterol in your fingers and toes to avert the serious complications.

Cholesterol is a waxy-fatty substance that is found in the blood. To function effectively and make essential hormones, your body needs cholesterol. However, a high blood cholesterol level might be detrimental to your health. There are many factors that contribute largely to the rise of cholesterol levels in the blood, to name a few -- consuming fatty foods, not exercising regularly, smoking, drinking excessive alcohol, having too much body fat, and unmanaged chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. The condition comes with zero to mild symptoms, which makes it difficult for the patient to spot the condition in its initial stages. However, there are a few abnormalities that one can easily notice in their feet and legs that can be some of the warning symptoms of high cholesterol. In this article, we tell you these signs and symptoms that need special attention.

How are Cholesterol Levels Connected With Fingers And Toes?

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Arpita Desmukh said that finger and toe pain is one of the most obvious indicators of excessive cholesterol in the blood. The symptoms could be caused by cholesterol buildup that narrows the blood vessels in the hands and legs.

Symptoms of High Cholesterol

Because it rarely displays warning signs and progressively causes harm over time, high cholesterol is frequently referred to as a "silent killer". However, as discussed above, your fingers and toes can occasionally show up some warning signs of high cholesterol, some of them are:

Leg Pain

High cholesterol levels can build plaques in the legs, obstructing blood flow, and causing pain that gets worse while walking.

Yellow Colour Deposition

A person with excessive bad cholesterol in the blood can also notice unusual deposits of a yellowish colour on their skin, mainly around their eyes, palms, and lower leg backs.

Unusual Lump Formation

Another warning symptom of high cholesterol in the blood is the unusual development of yellow colour deposits (lumpy growth of muscles) on the elbows, buttocks and palms.

Cold Feet

One of the most unusual signs of high cholesterol that one can spot in their feet and toes is cold feet. Why does this happen? When cholesterol levels are high, one may also see deposits or growths on the upper eyelid that are yellow and orange in colour. Additionally, some people may also have cold feet or legs.

Other Symptoms

Other signs include physical changes in the legs and feet that cause the skin and nails to turn white or yellow. According to medical professionals, high cholesterol levels might cause your toenails to grow more slowly, thicken, or even become malformed.

How To Manage Your Cholesterol Levels?

The risk of heart attacks and heart disease is increased by high cholesterol. Even while you can manage your cholesterol with proper medication, you can also lower your bad cholesterol by making some easy lifestyle changes. Some adjustments to one's lifestyle include eating heart-healthy foods, giving up smoking and alcohol use, exercising frequently, and maintaining healthy body weight. Therefore, it takes an hour to maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Additionally, keep track of the symptoms and seek help as soon as possible.

