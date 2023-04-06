High Cholesterol Symptoms: 5 Warning Signs That Appear In Eyes, Legs And Tongue

Did you know your legs, eyes and tongue can give you signs when your cholesterol level is getting high? Yes, today we will discuss and understand how to read these signs when your cholesterol levels are getting out of control. Cholesterol is a waxy substance fat-like substance (that your liver produces) that is found in the blood. It helps in the making or building of cells and makes vitamins and other hormones.

High Cholesterol is often called the 'silent killer' because it comes with no symptoms at its initial stages. When things get out of control, high cholesterol can cause emergency events like such as strokes or heart attacks due to plaque buildup in your arteries. It can also cause heart disease and other complications.

What causes high cholesterol? Well, it is all connected with lifestyle habits. Eating too many foods that contain high amounts of fat can effectively increase the level of LDL cholesterol in your blood (bad cholesterol). This is known as high cholesterol, also called hypercholesterolemia or hyperlipidemia.

Common Signs of High Cholesterol

The condition comes with some common signs and symptoms that one should know and never ignore at any cost. Check out them here:

Heart problems, including rapid heartbeat and palpitation High blood pressure Diabetes getting out of control Chest pain or angina Pain while walking Symptoms of stroke

Warning Signs That Appear In Eyes, Legs And Tongue

Check out the other symptoms that can show up in your eyes, legs and tongue:

High Cholesterol Symptoms In Eyes

The symptoms of high cholesterol in the eyes can lead to a visible change in vision in one eye, make your vision blurry, cause dark lines or spots in the vision (floaters), and pain in the affected eye. High cholesterol can be present in the eye in the form of Arcus Senilis.

High Cholesterol Symptoms In Legs

Cholesterol build-up in the arteries of your legs and feet can lead to the onset of a deadly cause condition called peripheral artery disease (PAD). The signs and symptoms associated with PAD can be chronic leg pain during physical exercise. Other signs can include -- physical changes in your legs and feet, which most often occur in the nails and skin.

Signs of Cholesterol In Tongue

The tongue can also be affected by high cholesterol. A strange health condition called hairy tongue can occur when the small bumps on the surface of the tongue (papillae) become enlarged and discoloured. Beware of this symptom, as it requires immediate attention.

Note: High cholesterol levels can contribute to a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and stroke. This is why understanding the signs and symptoms of this condition is important. Also, since it is a silent killer, make sure you get yourself tested annually when important to have your cholesterol tested, so you can know your levels and manage the condition before it gets out of control.