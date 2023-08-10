High Cholesterol Side Effects: Here's How Excessive Bad Cholesterol Affects Your Kidneys

Cholesterol And Kidney Health

Not just the heart, too much of cholesterol in blood can also affect your kidney health. Read on to know more about the affects of high cholesterol on kidneys.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance (lipid) found in your blood. It's produced by your body to create hormones and new cells. There are numerous things in our diets that contain cholesterol in addition to the body's own production. Even while cholesterol is necessary for the body to function effectively, having too much of it in the blood can also result in a number of health issues, including heart disease and renal disorders. You did read that correctly. Having too much poor cholesterol might lead to renal problems. In this article, we examine how kidney problems might result from excessive cholesterol levels.

A buildup of high cholesterol in your arteries can make you more likely to experience a heart attack or stroke. It seems that having excessive cholesterol is detrimental to your kidneys as well.

Why Is Cholesterol Important?

We all require cholesterol to function properly because it is essential for the health of your bones, teeth, muscles, and blood vessels as well as for the digestion of dietary fats. Additionally, it is a crucial component of the cell membrane and makes up every cell in your body. However, if your blood cholesterol level is too high, it can clog your arteries and blood vessels with harmful fatty deposits.

Overeating fatty foods, being overweight, not exercising enough, smoking, and binge drinking can all contribute to elevated cholesterol. It may also run in families.

Cholesterol And Kidney Health: What Is The Connection?

So, how does high cholesterol put you at risk of developing kidney disease? Let's understand the connection first.

High cholesterol is usually linked to heart issues because it raises your risk of having a heart attack (also known as coronary heart disease) or stroke when too much cholesterol accumulates in your blood vessels. The blood flow to other organs, such as your kidneys, might be impacted by this accumulation of fatty deposits as well as your heart. It's possible for too much cholesterol to accumulate in the blood veins feeding your kidneys. The kidneys must work significantly harder to function properly as a result.

Compared with other organs in the body, the kidneys have a particularly rich and better amount supply of blood; while being relatively tiny, the kidneys get 20% of the heart's blood flow for filtration. The body's fluids are regulated by this filtration, which keeps the necessary components and removes waste.

Any disruptions in the blood flow to the kidneys (like those brought on by a build-up of cholesterol) may induce tissue damage (i.e. renal disease) and loss of kidney function because kidney function is heavily dependent upon adequate blood pressure.

Symptoms of High Cholesterol Your Must Know

These are the signs that your body may show up when your cholesterol levels are too high:

Nausea Numbness Slurred speech Extreme fatigue Chest pain or angina Shortness of breath Numbness or coldness in extremities High blood pressure

Signs Your Kidneys Are Not Functioning Properly

Also, make sure you do not ignore any of these signs and symptoms that can show up when your kidneys are in danger:

Extreme tiredness (fatigue) Nausea and vomiting Confusion or trouble concentrating Swelling (edema), particularly around your hands, ankles or face Peeing more often Cramps (muscle spasms) Dry or itchy skin

How To Lower Cholesterol Levels?

How can you manage high cholesterol? That is something you need to know in order to keep your kidneys safe from suffering complications. Here is a list that doctors have approved:

Eat Healthy

Eating clean and healthy food is important to keep your cholesterol in check. Try to include fruit and vegetables, low-fat dairy products, and whole grains in your diet.

Foods You Must Avoid

Cholesterol-causing foods like salt, red and processed meats, and saturated fat can be bad for you, try to cut your intake.

Say No To Alcohol

Reduce your alcohol intake and make sure to not drink alcohol when suffering from high cholesterol levels.

Apart from the above lifestyle changes, also try to:

Stop smoking Exercise regularly 150 minutes is recommended a week Use medication for high cholesterol such as statins or aspirin

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

