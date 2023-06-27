High Cholesterol Side Effects: Can Uncontrolled Cholesterol Lead To Gastrointestinal Problems?

Did you know that high levels of cholesterol can negatively affect the health of your digestive system? To learn more, scroll down.

Cholesterol is a lipid, which are fatty substances that serve several purposes in the body. The production of cholesterol in the body is primarily carried out by the liver. Rest is derived from the meals a person consumes. However, did you know that uncontrolled cholesterol can also lead to major gastrointestinal problems?

This article examines the different ways that elevated cholesterol can cause gastrointestinal issues and raise your risk of developing chronic illnesses. We have Dr. Rajeev Gupta, Director of Internal Medicine at C.K. Birla Hospital in Delhi, with us to assist us comprehend the relationship between excessive cholesterol and its impact on the digestive system. View the information the doctor wants you to see by scrolling down.

High Cholesterol And Its Impact

Uncontrolled cholesterol levels can have several negative effects on the gastrointestinal (GI) system. One of them is the formation of gallstones. These are cholesterol stones that develop when there is an imbalance in the components of bile, a fluid produced by the liver to aid in fat digestion. These stones can block the bile ducts, causing intense abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and other digestive disturbances.

Moreover, uncontrolled cholesterol levels can indirectly impact the GI system through their association with obesity. High cholesterol levels are often accompanied by weight gain and obesity, both of which are known risk factors for various GI disorders. Conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), peptic ulcers, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) have been linked to obesity. Therefore, it is reasonable to suggest that uncontrolled cholesterol, when accompanied by weight gain, may increase the risk of developing these GI problems.

High Cholesterol: Management And Preventive Measures

Are you suffering from high cholesterol levels? Worry not! We bring you some of the easiest ways to manage and prevent cholesterol from getting out of your control.

Engage In Regular Physical Activity

Participating in 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise that raises the heart rate at least five times a week can improve HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol) and lower LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.

Avoid Smoking

Quitting smoking can also increase HDL cholesterol, and one can experience numerous other health benefits.

Choose a Healthy Diet

Follow a diet which includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, beans, and lean proteins like soy, poultry, and fish. Limit the intake of salt, sugar, saturated fats, trans fats, and red meat. Opt for healthy fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats found in sources like olive oil and avocados.

Consume Alcohol In Moderation

Moderate alcohol intake, which means one drink or fewer per day for women and two drinks or fewer per day for men, may slightly raise HDL cholesterol levels.

Regular Doctor Consultation

One must discuss the possibility of supplementing cholesterol treatment with medications like niacin, fibrates, or omega-3 fatty acids with the doctor.

It is evident that cholesterol can influence gastrointestinal health. The formation of gallstones, the development of NAFLD, and the association with obesity-related GI disorders highlight the potential link between cholesterol and digestive problems. By adopting a healthy lifestyle and working closely with healthcare professionals, individuals can mitigate the risks associated with uncontrolled cholesterol and maintain optimal gastrointestinal health.

