High Cholesterol Lowering Tips: Uncontrolled LDL Level Can Trigger Heart Attack - 5 Tips To Protect Cardiac Health

High Cholesterol Control Tips: Is it possible to control LDL levels without medication? The answer is - Yes, but under strict medical supervision. Scroll down to know the top 5 lifestyle changes that can help prevent a heart attack by managing LDL cholesterol levels.

High Cholesterol Lowering Tips: High cholesterol is a serious health condition which is marked by the excessive presence of LDL or bad cholesterol in the blood. While there are medications that a medical expert suggests to bring down the LDL levels, in this article, we will talk about the lifestyle habits that one must follow to ensure for better results.

What Is High Cholesterol?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), high cholesterol or hyperlipidemia, is a condition defined by excessive lipids (fats) in the blood, often exceeding 200 mg/dL total cholesterol, which can cause fatty plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), if you are an adult or child, a total cholesterol above 200 mg/dL may be considered high. This condition is also called hyperlipidemia.

How To Lower LDL Cholesterol Levels Naturally?

Here are the top 5 tips to lower LDL levels naturally and ensure that the heart is safe and protected:

1. Drink Lots of Water / Stay Hydrated

The first and the most important tips to reduce LDL levels is to ensure that the body is not parched. Hydration plays a key role in flushing out the bad LDL from the body.

2. Exercise Regularly / Stay Physically Active

Another important step to lower LDL levels naturally is to ensure that you are physically active. Indulging in regular exercise routine, and following a healthy workout regime is important to keep the body healthy and LDL levels under control.

3. Eat Healthy / Have Seasonal Fruits, Vegetables

The next most important tips to lower LDL levels naturally is by following a healthy diet routine. A healthy diet includes whole grains, seasonal fruits and vegetables, no extra oil or spices for taste and most importantly less sugar and salt. You may consider adding seasonal fruits and vegetables to your diet to stay healthy from within. Consult a nutritionist or dietician for more information on which diet is apt for you.

4. Control Stress / Practice Mindfulness

Stress contributes to a lot of health risks, including high cholesterol levels. Yes, you read that right! Taking too much stress and going through emotional turmoil can affect your blood pressure levels - which can contribute to high LDL accumulation. You may consider adding simple breathing techniques, yoga poses and mindful exercises to your routine to manage stress and anxiety levels.

5. Manage Blood Pressure And Blood Sugar Levels

Another important thing to keep in mind when dealing with high cholesterol levels is to ensure that your blood pressure levels and blood sugar count is under control. Excessive blood pressure can put extra strain on the heart - making it worse for the organ to perform optimally.

What Happens When You Ignore High Cholesterol?

High cholesterol when ignored for a long time can lead to the formation of plaque on the walls of the arteries, narrowing it and slowly causing problems for the blood to flow normally to the heart. This can cause the heart cells to die due to the lack of oxygenated blood and then collapse.

Make sure to follow simple steps daily for better heart health. Understand - what you eat and do daily shapes the way your body behaves.

