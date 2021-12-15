High Cholesterol Levels: Healthy Fat Foods To Keep Your Blood Cholesterol Levels Under Control

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Here are some of the foods that you may consider adding to your daily diet to keep this condition under control.

Cholesterol is the waxy substance that the liver produces. The cholesterol that the liver produces is extremely vital for the formation of cell membranes and the production of certain essential hormones. However, Cholesterol doesn't mix well with water, which makes it difficult for the body to travel through the body by itself (through urination). When the levels of this cholesterol go up, it starts getting accumulated in the body's blood cells, which in turn makes it difficult for the blood to flow through the arteries, thus leading to severe heart and brain conditions.

Symptoms of High Cholesterol Levels In Your Blood

Be it high cholesterol or any other chronic ailment, spotting the symptoms is very important when it comes to dealing with any type of disease. The fast you spot the symptoms, the better it is for the treatment to help your body recover. Here are some of the warning symptoms of high blood cholesterol levels that you should never ignore.

Chronic chest pain Nausea Extreme fatigue Problem in breathing Acute pain in the neck and jaw

Foods To Fight High Cholesterol Levels

Worried already? we get you. Since High Cholesterol can wreck havoc on the functions of the body, here are some of the foods that you can add to your daily diet to keep the condition under control.

Add Seeds To Your Morning Breakfast

When suffering from High Cholesterol levels, one should include more seeds in his/her daily diet. Some of the seeds that a patient with HCL can include in the diet are flaxseeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, melon seeds, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds. All these seeds are excellent sources of beneficial fatty acids such as omega-3 fatty acids, which can help fight this condition. How to include these seeds in your diet? You can probably make a good bowl of cereals for yourself in the morning and add as many seeds as you can. You can soak chia seeds and milk and let it soak overnight and the next morning you will have yummy chia pudding for your breakfast. These seeds can also be taken as munchies (but make sure to go for organic seeds and not flavoured ones).

Fatty Fish Is Also Great For Patients With High Cholesterol

Many have this idea that fatty fish can lead to weight gain and other health issues, however, this is a pure myth. Fatty fish is rich in healthy fats which actually help in dealing with increased inflammation and at the same time reduce the risk of developing severe health diseases/disorders. You can probably go for salmon fish (grilled with very little spices) and enjoy it with a plate full of veggies. Apart from Salmon, Tuna and trout are also great sources of good fats for managing high cholesterol levels.

Egg Yolk, But In Moderation

Eggs are also a great source of healthy fats which is also good for patients with High Cholesterol. How many eggs should you consume? an adult can consume up to two eggs per day on a regular basis. You can either add boiled eggs to your diet or some delicious eggs recipes.

Walnuts Are Good For Managing High Cholesterol Levels

Walnuts are a good source of healthy fats which can be great for managing High Cholesterol. You can probably make a healthy bowl of green veggies and walnut salad or add raw walnuts to your breakfast bowl.

