High Cholesterol Levels: 6 Dangerous Things That Can Happen When Your Cholesterol Is Too High

High Cholesterol Can Raise Your Risk of Heart Attack, Stroke

A sudden increase in the amount of cholesterol in the blood can raise the risk of developing heart disease. Read on to know how.

As India reports a surge in the number of heart attack cases, the need to understand the root causes of such health hazards has become more important than ever. One of the major risk factors associated with poor heart health and other heart-related health complications is unmanaged cholesterol levels. In today's article, we look at some of the health risks that can happen when you don't manage cholesterol and let the symptoms grow.

Cholesterol is a waxy material that is found in the blood. This is important for the body to build healthy cells. However, a sudden increase in the amount of cholesterol in the blood can raise the risk of developing heart disease.

How do cholesterol levels affect the heart? When cholesterol rises without being noticed, it can lead to fatty deposition in the blood vessels, which eventually affects the blood flow to arteries. When these fatty deposits suddenly break and form a clot, they can obstruct the usual blood flow to the heart and the brain and cause strokes or heart attacks.

5 Warning Signs of High Cholesterol You Should Never Ignore

If not managed on time, high cholesterol can turn into a fatal health condition and give rise to certain problems or diseases that can be hard to manage. Therefore, the primary thing to keep in mind is to understand and spot the symptoms. Here are 5 warning signs of high cholesterol that you should never IGNORE:

Feeling numbness in legs, limbs, etc Pale nails An unexplained purple net-like pattern on the skin Xanthelasma (a yellow growth that appears by the corners of your eyelids) Psoriasis

Things That Can Happen When Your Cholesterol Is Too High

Tracking the above-mentioned symptoms is important as they can tell you when your cholesterol is getting out of control. Not managing your cholesterol levels can lead to certain health complications that can be difficult for your body to handle. Take a look at what happens when you don't manage your cholesterol levels in their initial stages.

Atherosclerosis Coronary heart disease Stroke Peripheral vascular disease Diabetes High Blood Pressure

Atherosclerosis is one of the most dangerous side effects of unmanaged high cholesterol levels. It is marked by the condition in which the buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in the blood and on the walls of the arteries is way too high. This buildup then leads to the formation of plaque, which causes arteries to narrow and block the blood flow. Leading to heart blockage, strokes, and cardiac arrests.

