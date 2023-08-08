High Cholesterol In Blood: How To Measure Your Cholesterol Levels?

High Cholesterol In Blood: How To Measure Your Cholesterol Levels?

Not sure if you have high cholesterol? Here's how you can check it.

All of your body's cells have a waxy, fat-like molecule called cholesterol. Cholesterol is a substance that is created in your liver as well as in a few meals, such as dairy and meat. To function effectively, your body requires some cholesterol. However, you are more likely to develop coronary artery disease with too much cholesterol. To prevent future health issues, we will outline some simple methods in this post for identifying elevated cholesterol levels.

How Do You Measure Cholesterol Levels?

Your cholesterol levels can be determined through a blood test known as a lipoprotein panel. There are some rules that one needs to follow before getting their cholesterol levels checked. First of all, one must refrain from eating or drinking anything other than water for nine to twelve hours before going for the test. The second one to keep in mind is to not starve for a longer period than what is suggested. After your test is done, the result gives information about your:

Total cholesterol: What Is It?

A measurement of the overall quantity of cholesterol in your blood is total cholesterol. Both low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol are included in it.

TRENDING NOW

LDL Bad Cholesterol: What Is It?

LDL (bad) cholesterol is the primary cause of cholesterol artery obstruction and accumulation.

Good Cholesterol Count: What Is It?

The "good" cholesterol HDL aids in the removal of artery-clogging cholesterol.

Non-HDL: What Is It?

Your total cholesterol less your HDL yields your non-HDL cholesterol level. LDL and other forms of cholesterol, such as are included in your non-HDL.The very low-density lipoprotein is VLDL.

You may like to read

Triglycerides Levels: What To Know?

Triglycerides are a different type of blood fat that can increase your risk of heart disease, particularly in women.

What Do Your Cholesterol Numbers Mean?

These numbers represent the cholesterol levels in your blood. The unit of measurement for cholesterol is milligrammes per deciliter (mg/dL). As per experts, based on your age and gender, the recommended cholesterol values that one should have are as follows:

19 And Younger

Total cholesterol: Below 170 Non-HDL cholesterol: Below 120 Non-HDL cholesterol: Below 110 HDL Cholesterol: Above 45

20 and Older

Total cholesterol: 125 to 200 Non-HDL cholesterol: Below 130 Non-HDL cholesterol: Below 100

What Exactly Qualifies As High Cholesterol?

In general, a total cholesterol level of 200 mg/dL or higher is regarded as high. However, providers further categorise your results into "borderline high" and "near optimal" categories. If your values are close to normal ranges, making dietary and lifestyle adjustments may make them simpler to control.

RECOMMENDED STORIES