High Cholesterol In Blood: How To Measure Your Cholesterol Levels?

All of your body's cells have a waxy, fat-like molecule called cholesterol. Cholesterol is a substance that is created in your liver as well as in a few meals, such as dairy and meat. To function effectively, your body requires some cholesterol. However, you are more likely to develop coronary artery disease with too much cholesterol. To prevent future health issues, we will outline some simple methods in this post for identifying elevated cholesterol levels.
Your cholesterol levels can be determined through a blood test known as a lipoprotein panel. There are some rules that one needs to follow before getting their cholesterol levels checked. First of all, one must refrain from eating or drinking anything other than water for nine to twelve hours before going for the test. The second one to keep in mind is to not starve for a longer period than what is suggested. After your test is done, the result gives information about your:
A measurement of the overall quantity of cholesterol in your blood is total cholesterol. Both low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol are included in it.
LDL (bad) cholesterol is the primary cause of cholesterol artery obstruction and accumulation.
The "good" cholesterol HDL aids in the removal of artery-clogging cholesterol.
Your total cholesterol less your HDL yields your non-HDL cholesterol level. LDL and other forms of cholesterol, such as are included in your non-HDL.The very low-density lipoprotein is VLDL.
Triglycerides are a different type of blood fat that can increase your risk of heart disease, particularly in women.
These numbers represent the cholesterol levels in your blood. The unit of measurement for cholesterol is milligrammes per deciliter (mg/dL). As per experts, based on your age and gender, the recommended cholesterol values that one should have are as follows:
In general, a total cholesterol level of 200 mg/dL or higher is regarded as high. However, providers further categorise your results into "borderline high" and "near optimal" categories. If your values are close to normal ranges, making dietary and lifestyle adjustments may make them simpler to control.
