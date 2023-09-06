High Cholesterol Causes: 7 Unusual Things That Can Raise Your Bad Cholesterol Levels

Here are the top 7 contributing lifestyle habits that can instantly increase your cholesterol levels.

High cholesterol is a serious health condition that is marked by the excessive presence of cholesterol (a waxy and fatty substance) in the blood. Produced by the lives, cholesterol is not bad for the body, but having too much of it is actually a cause of concern. In this article, we explore, why the body needs cholesterol at all, and what are the contributing lifestyle habits of increasing bad cholesterol.

Why does the body need cholesterol? The body uses cholesterol to make new cells and produce essential hormones. However, when you have too much cholesterol, it can build up in your arteries and cause health problems. High cholesterol can increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health problems.

There are several contributing factors that can cause a sudden spike in your blood cholesterol levels. In this article, we explore some of those unusual things that can increase the body's blood cholesterol levels and invite tons of health complications. Make sure you take note of these lifestyle choices that can damage your body by increasing your blood cholesterol levels.

7 Things That Can Raise Your Bad Cholesterol Levels

High cholesterol is when you have too much of a fatty substance called cholesterol in your blood. Some of the unusual things that can raise your bad cholesterol levels are:

Unhealthy Diet

What you eat, plays a very important role in how your body is behaving. When it comes to managing LDL levels in the blood with diet, one must know that eating a diet high in saturated and trans fats can increase your cholesterol levels. Therefore, one must avoid foods that can dangerously increase the body's cholesterol levels.

Sedentary Lifestyle

Not working out regularly can also harm your body in many ways, including an increase in bad cholesterol levels. Exercise helps to lower cholesterol levels by increasing the production of HDL ("good") cholesterol and reducing the production of LDL ("bad") cholesterol.

Obesity

Obesity is another contributor to high cholesterol. Confused about the connection? Being overweight or obese can affect the way your body makes and manages lipoproteins, including cholesterol and triglycerides another fatty substance, or lipid, your body needs in small amounts.

Drinking Too Much Alcohol

It's true what you just read! Too much alcohol is also another contributor to having an increased cholesterol level in the body. Wondering how? Well, excessive alcohol consumption can increase blood triglycerides and cholesterol levels. Triglycerides can accumulate in the liver and cause fatty liver disease if your triglyceride levels rise too high.

Smoking Excessively

Attention smokers: Excessive cholesterol can harm your body. Why are we saying this, you ask? Smoking makes LDL cholesterol (the bad form) more "sticky," which causes it to stick to the walls of your arteries and jam them up. Smoking decreases your HDL cholesterol levels, which remove cholesterol from the arterial walls naturally.

Underactive Thyroid Gland

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in your neck. It generates hormones that assist in controlling your body's metabolism. Your body doesn't produce enough thyroid hormones when you have hypothyroidism. Your cholesterol levels may rise as a result. In fact, studies suggest that even mildly reduced thyroid hormone levels can result in an increase in cholesterol.

Not Paying Attention To Your Kidney Health

Another serious and damaging habit that can cause high cholesterol is not taking proper care of your kidneys. Not sure about the connection? Let us explain it to you. People with high cholesterol were about twice as likely to get chronic kidney disease over time. Experts say that those who have kidney disease are more likely to experience heart issues. The way your body processes cholesterol and other fats changes when your kidneys aren't functioning properly.

