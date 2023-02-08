High Cholesterol Can Damage Your Heart: Here Is What Happens In Your Body When Bad Cholesterol Level Goes Up Suddenly

When this waxy and fat substance called cholesterol builds up, it forms plaque that leads to blockages in the blood arteries, hindering the blood flow and thus heart fails to function.

Our body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells. It is a waxy, fat-like substance that is present in the blood. However, anything present in larger amounts in the body can be harmful to health. The same thing goes for cholesterol, too much presence of cholesterol in the blood can wreak havoc and damage the heart severely. It can be life-threatening to an extent that the person may also suffer chronic heart issues and end up having heart failure.

High Cholesterol & Heart Health: Understanding The Connection

What can be done to prevent such a thing from happening? High cholesterol happens when there is an imbalance in the body between good cholesterol and bad cholesterol levels. In order to keep the body and especially the heart safe from suffering the worst outcomes of the condition, it is important to manage the cholesterol levels with a proper diet and a healthy daily routine.

But before we head to the section to understand what care is needed to keep the cholesterol levels under check. Let's understand how the heart gets affected when a bad cholesterol level shoots up suddenly in the blood.

Bad cholesterol can lead to the excessive deposition of fat in the blood, a condition which is also known as fatty blood vessels syndrome. Over time, excessive deposition of fat in the blood vessels can hinder the blood flow in the arteries, making it difficult for the heart to function properly due to the lack of the required about of blood flow. Sometimes, excessive fat deposition in the blood vessels can also lead to the formation of blood clots, which can cause sudden heart attacks and strokes.

How Does High Cholesterol Affect The Heart And Body?

When this waxy and fat substance called cholesterol builds up, it forms plaque. This is the time that makes the heart work harder to pump blood as the arteries get blocked, or narrows down due to the fat deposition. At this point, the patient becomes vulnerable to suffering from angina, chest pain, and coronary artery disease. The severe condition can also lead to blockages in blood flow to the heart also cause a heart attack.

There is one more important thing to note --- Cholesterol crystals can also lump together and form a type of gallstone. Let's take a quick look at some of the symptoms associated with high cholesterol.

Symptoms of High Cholesterol

The condition can get dangerous with time, if not treated. Here is a list of all the signs and symptoms that high cholesterol can lead to:

Nausea Numbness Extreme fatigue Chest pain or angina Shortness of breath High blood pressure

One should therefore keep a close check on cholesterol levels. Here are some ways to manage cholesterol levels.

Exercise regularly Fill up on fiber Add more foods that are rich in omega-3 fat Switch to olive oil Add more nuts to your diet Add garlic to your morning diet routine

(Note: It is highly advisable to consult a doctor or a physician as and when any of the above symptoms appear. This can help you keep your body safe from suffering the worst outcomes of the condition you are suffering from.)