High Cholesterol Can Be Devastating For Your Heart: Here's What May Happen

Uncontrolled cholesterol levels can be extremely bad for your heart, here's what may happen inside the arteries.

Coronary artery disease has become the number one cause of death all over the world. High cholesterol is a major risk factor for Coronary Artery disease. A very large Interheart study published in the Lancet journal in 2004 'which was done in 52 countries revealed that out of 9 major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases high cholesterol is the most important risk factor for heart attack. Today, in this article, we explore the ways in which the heart can get affected when your cholesterol is not under control. To help us understand the link better, we have Dr Anil KV Minz, Sr Consultant - Dermatology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Sector 16, Faridabad NCR. Scroll down to know what the doctor has to say about the connection between high cholesterol and heart attacks.

How Does High Cholesterol Cause Heart Disease?

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that is found in the blood. Cholesterol helps your body generate hormones, insulate nerves, and grow new cells. The liver typically produces all the cholesterol the body requires. But dietary sources of cholesterol also include foods derived from animals, such as milk, eggs, and meat. Cardiovascular disease is a risk factor for having too much cholesterol in your body.

"There are many types of bad cholesterol in our body but Low-density Lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL ) is the most significant of all these. The higher the LDL cholesterol in our body higher is the risk of Coronary artery disease. These bad cholesterol deposits in our heart arteries lead to plaque formation and blockages. Sudden disruption of these plaques and blockages causes the majority of heart attacks," said Dr Anil KV Minz. He further added, "It has been seen in various studies and trials that by reducing cholesterol we can decrease the risk of heart attack significantly. Every 40 mg decrease in LDL cholesterol can reduce the risk of heart attack by 25%".

What Are the Symptoms of High Cholesterol?

A "silent killer" is another label for high cholesterol. It has moderate to no symptoms, which is why it is given that name. However, when it affects the heart, a patient may show several symptoms that are significant to take care of. They include:

Rapid heartbeat Sudden dizziness Inability to move, particularly affecting just one side of your body. Sweating excessively Chest pain Numbness in your face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of your body. Sudden loss of balance and coordination.

How Is High Cholesterol Treated?

Lowering LDL levels and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease are the major objectives of treating high cholesterol. Eat a heart-healthy diet, exercise frequently, and keep a healthy weight in order to decrease cholesterol. Some could additionally require medication to decrease their cholesterol.

