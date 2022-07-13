High Blood Pressure: THIS Healthy Food You Are Consuming Every Morning Can Lead To Hypertension

Yes, you read that right! The yummy breakfast cereals that you consume daily can lead to a sudden spike in your blood pressure levels.

High Blood Pressure or hypertension is a condition which is marked by the condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high. If not managed on time, hypertension or high blood pressure can lead to life-threatening complications such as heart attacks and strokes. One of the many ways in which you can control or manage this severe health condition is diet. Yes, diet plays a very important role when it comes to the management of chronic health conditions. But, what if we tell you that one of the healthy food that you are consuming every morning is actually increasing your blood pressure?

Beware of What You Are Eating

Yes, you read that right! The yummy breakfast cereals that you consume daily can lead to a sudden spike in your blood pressure levels. These packaged cereals come with a lot of added sugars and which are definitely bad for your health, especially for your morning meal. These added sugars in your favourite breakfast cereals can up your blood pressure. Not just this, it is extremely high in calories and usually, it has very little or absolutely no nutritional value.

These heavily sugar-added breakfast cereals are also dangerous for your blood sugar levels, they can lead to diabetes. So, the last thing that you should think you should consider adding to your breakfast table is a high-sugar cereal. In a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers stated that sugar is a significant cause of high blood pressure. Does cereals with less sugar content help? Even low-sugar cereals can boost blood sugar because they are usually composed primarily of refined carbohydrates and most people eat two to four times the recommended serving size.

Symptoms of High Blood Pressure

If you are a hypertension patient then you are likely to experience these telltale signs of the condition, take a look:

Severe headaches Nosebleed Extreme fatigue and tiredness Difficulty in breathing Chronic chest pain Blood in urine Vision issues Irregular heartbeat

10 Healthy Breakfast Options

Well, cereals are not the only breakfast option, there are so many other foods that you can to your diet first thing in the morning. Here are 12 such healthiest foods that you can add to your breakfast table:

Eggs Greek yoghurt Oatmeal Chia seeds pudding Berry smoothie Cottage cheese Wholewheat toast Handful of nuts Green tea A bowl full of fruits