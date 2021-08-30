High Blood Pressure Treatment: This 4 In 1 Pill Can Help In Treating Hypertension Better Than The Traditional Medicines

High blood pressure which is commonly known as high BP or hypertension is a serious condition in which the force of the body's blood pushing against the walls of the blood vessels, is way too high than the normal rate. High blood pressure is often known as a 'silent killer' which can affect the body severely without showing any significant symptoms. However, in a recent study, researchers have stated that a combination of 4 pills has been shown to be much more effective in getting blood pressure under control, compared to the common practice of monotherapy, where treatment commences with just one drug.

According to the study reports, a clinical trial of a potential future 'quadpill' dose of four medications, termed Quadruple UltrA-low-dose tReatment for hypErTension (QUARTET), has shown that a single pill containing ultra-low quadruple combination is much more effective than the traditional approach of starting with monotherapy (single drug) to fight the complications of High Blood Pressure.

In the study which was published in the journal The Lancet and are being presented at the world-leading European Society of Cardiology conference, ESC Congress 2021, the researchers have stated that this 4 in 1 novel combination of blood pressure medication brought blood pressure under control in 80% of participants in 12 weeks. "Statistics on the global burden of high blood pressure this week show that there's been a doubling in the past 30 years of hypertension cases -- the leading cause of the world's top killer: heart attack and stroke," said lead author Clara Chow, Professor and Director of the University of Sydney's Westmead Applied Research Center. "The improved reduction in blood pressure with this strategy would be expected to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes by about 20 per cent. In settings with little or no existing hypertension treatment, the benefits would be much greater," added Emily Atkins from The George Institute for Global Health, University of New South Wales.

(With inputs from IANS)

