High Blood Pressure Symptoms: 10 Signs That Can Appear In Your Legs and Feet

Check out these signs of high blood pressure that can show up in your legs and feet.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition in which the pressure or the force at which the blood is flowing inside the arteries (pushing against your blood vessel walls) is higher than the normal range. This condition is often called a 'silent killer' as it comes without any visible signs (until it starts affecting the organs). From collapsing the heart to reducing the blood flow and damaging the kidneys, uncontrolled high blood pressure can invite tons of health conditions if not treated on time. This is why understanding the condition and its symptoms is important. "High blood pressure is a silent disease, but there are still some symptoms that can be seen when a patient develops this condition. Uncontrolled high BP can be one of the most dangerous contributors to heart diseases, and other chronic health conditions. Therefore, it is important to understand the things it can do inside the body so that you can track the onset of hypertension and help the body cope with the health complications that it can invite," said Dr Radhika Mahapatra, Cardiologist, Belle Vue Hospitals, Kolkata.

Why understanding and tracking high blood pressure symptoms is so important? It is because, when left untreated, high BP can often lead to severe health complications including chronic heart disease, heart failure, stroke and heart attack. In this article, we explore the various reasons why high BP strikes a person and the symptoms that can help them track the condition.

What Happens When Your BP Goes Up?

In a report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that uncontrolled blood pressure is one of the many risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attacks, and stroke. These CVDs are also responsible for one-third of total deaths in India. But have you ever tried to look at all the things that the body may go through when blood pressure crosses its limit? We will discuss what high BP looks like and how one can understand the onset of this condition just by looking at the legs and feet.

Being a silent killer, high blood pressure or hypertension may not show any symptoms (till the time it gets out of control), which makes it all the more dangerous for the patient and concerning too!

But, there is one good news -- it can be managed. Yes, you read that right high blood pressure can be controlled effectively through lifestyle changes and, when needed even medication.

How Does High Blood Pressure Affect The Heart?

High blood pressure leads to a condition where it becomes extremely difficult for the heart to work or function the way it should. This extra force that the heart uses to function can damage the arteries and the delicate tissues, causing disruptions to the blood vessels.

Symptoms on Legs And Feet

When your blood pressure is above the normal range, here are some symptoms that can appear on your legs and feet:

Cold Feet

High blood pressure can damage the delicate tissues inside the arteries. Some of these arteries are also present in your legs and feet. This is when the blood circulation in the legs and feet goes for a toss. Due to poor blood circulation, the patient can suffer from cold feet.

Change In Skin Colour

Another symptom of high blood pressure that can show up is a sudden change in the skin colour around the legs and feet. The patient may develop 'red or blue toes.

Tingling Sensation

Another sign of high blood pressure that one needs to know is a tingling feeling in the legs and feet.

Hair Loss

Unexpected hair loss on the legs and feet (in some cases) can also be a sign of high BP.

Other Symptoms of High BP in Legs And Feet

Here is a list of all the other symptoms that may appear in the legs and feet when your blood pressure is too high:

Leg numbness or weakness No or a weak pulse in the legs or feet Shiny skin on the legs Skin colour changes on the legs Slower growth of the toenails Sores on the toes, feet or legs that won't heal

