High blood pressure side effects: What happens if BP stays high? Doctor explains risks of stroke, kidney failure and eye damage

From eye damage to brain stroke and kidney damage, here are the top 4 serious health conditions that can get triggered due to uncontrolled high blood pressure.

High blood pressure side effects: What happens if BP stays high? Doctor explains risks of stroke, kidney failure and eye damage

High Blood Pressure Complications: You will almost always find someone in your family or social circle who has high blood pressure (BP), and often more than one person. Ever wondered why this is so common? The main reason is the steadily worsening lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits, which are making chronic diseases more prevalent today. One such condition is high BP, or hypertension.

Understanding Blood Pressure: What Is a Normal and Safe Range?

"Blood pressure reflects the force of blood against artery walls. When it remains unbalanced either too high or too low it can significantly affect the functioning of vital organs," explains Dr. Ila Gupta, Chairperson & Chief IVF Consultant, Pristyn Care Ferticity & IVF Hospital.

Many people have started taking high BP lightly, but it is important to understand that if blood pressure remains elevated for a long time, it not only increases the risk of heart attack but can also lead to several other serious health problems.

"Both high and low blood pressure can lead to serious health conditions. Hypertension is often called a silent killer because its symptoms appear late and it gradually damages different organs of the body," says Dr. Gupta.

"Normal blood pressure is generally considered to be around 120/80 mmHg, but it can vary slightly depending on age and overall health. The key is to keep it within a healthy range to prevent long-term complications," the expert explains.

In this article, we will explore some of the major complications caused by long-term high BP and why it is crucial to keep your blood pressure under control.

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What Happens When Your Blood Pressure Remains High for Some Time?

Have you been diagnosed with high blood pressure? Here are the top four conditions that can get triggered due to hypertension:

Artery Rupture (Aneurysm)

Long-standing high blood pressure affects not just the heart but also the arteries. Constant pressure inside the blood vessels can weaken certain areas, causing them to bulge like a small balloon. This condition is known as an aneurysm and can be extremely dangerous. If blood pressure remains uncontrolled, the artery may even rupture.

Brain Stroke

One of the most serious complications of high BP is a brain stroke, which is a life-threatening condition. It occurs when the blood vessels in the brain either get blocked or rupture due to high pressure. Both situations can lead to a stroke and require immediate medical attention.

Kidney Damage

High blood pressure and the kidneys are closely connected. If BP stays high for a long time, it can damage the delicate blood vessels inside the kidneys. As more vessels are affected, kidney function gradually declines and may eventually lead to kidney failure.

Eye Damage

Organs with delicate blood vessels are the first to be affected by prolonged high BP. Like the brain, the eyes also have fragile blood vessels that can rupture due to sustained high pressure. This can cause internal damage to the eyes and may even result in permanent vision loss.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not a substitute for professional medical opinion. Always consult a qualified expert or your doctor for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.

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