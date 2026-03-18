High blood pressure in young adults: Causes, warning signs and simple ways to control hypertension early

High blood pressure is rising among young adults. Know its causes, early warning signs, and simple lifestyle changes to control hypertension before it leads to serious health risks.

High Blood Pressure in Young People: High blood pressure or high BP was considered a disease of old age. This disease was generally seen in people above 45-50 years of age. But now the problem of high BP is also being seen in young people between 20 and 35 years of age. If high BP is not controlled in time, it can cause heart disease, stroke and kidney problems. High BP is a condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries becomes more than normal. 120/80 mmHg is considered normal BP. If the BP is 140/90 mmHg or more, then it is called high blood pressure.

Reasons for Increasing High Blood Pressure in Youth

In today's fast-paced lives, high blood pressure is becoming a common problem among young people. There can be many reasons for this.

1. Bad Lifestyle

Nowadays, most young people are engaged in desk work and spend long periods of time sitting. Office work, excessive use of mobile phones and laptops are reducing physical activity. This can be a major cause of increased blood pressure.

2. Consuming Too Much Salt and Junk Food

Fast food, packaged foods, and processed foods are high in salt. Consuming too much salt can cause water retention and increase blood pressure. Packaged foods can be a major cause of high blood pressure in young people.

3. Being Stressed

Work pressure, career worries, and personal problems are increasing stress among young people. Long-term stress can cause hormonal changes and increase blood pressure.

4. Lack of Sleep

Working late into the night on your mobile phone can lead to sleep deprivation. Lack of adequate sleep disrupts the body's hormonal balance and increases the risk of high blood pressure.

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5. Obesity

Obesity is becoming a common problem among young people these days. Obesity is also a major cause of high blood pressure. Obesity forces the heart to work harder to pump blood, leading to increased blood pressure.

Symptoms of High Blood Pressure in Young People

If you experience frequent headaches without any reason, it could be a sign of high blood pressure. Don't ignore it. Sudden dizziness can also be caused by high blood pressure. If you feel breathless after doing a little work or while climbing stairs, it could be a sign of high blood pressure. If the heartbeat suddenly becomes faster or feels irregular, then one should get it checked by a doctor. Feeling constantly tired can also be a sign of high blood pressure. In some cases, high blood pressure can also cause nosebleeds.

Serious Risks of High Blood Pressure

If high blood pressure persists for a long time, it can cause many serious health problems.

Heart attack

Stroke

Kidney disease

Effect on eyesight

Heart failure

How to Keep Your Heart Healthy?

Regular exercise is essential for maintaining a healthy heart. Therefore, engage in at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily. This helps keep blood pressure under control. Eating a balanced diet is essential for maintaining a healthy heart. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protein in your diet. Avoid excessive salt intake.

Managing stress is crucial to reducing the risk of heart disease. Practice meditation and pranayama. To keep your heart healthy, make sure to sleep for 7 to 8 hours daily. Smoking can harm your heart, so stay away from cigarettes and alcohol.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.