High Blood Pressure In Kids On The Rise: Why Childhood Hypertension Is A Silent Health Crisis

High blood pressure was once considered a problem of the elderly; however, the rate of children and teenagers living with high blood pressure globally has nearly doubled. The prevalence of high blood pressure in children and teenagers under 19 has increased to 6.2%, rising from 3.2% in the space of just 20 years, turning it into a quiet but growing public health concern. According to a new study published by The Lancet, childhood hypertension is currently impacting a massively increasing and large share of children and adolescents Global and its prevalence has almost doubled in the last two decades.

The systematic review and meta-analysis, the most comprehensive of its kind so far, pooled data from nearly half a million children across 21 countries and found that childhood hypertension is no longer rare, underdiagnosed, or limited to high-risk populations. It is widespread, rising, and deeply linked to how children live today. This rise is because of a toxic combination of unhealthy diets, mass inactivity and soaring levels of obesity.

Why Childhood Hypertension Is Dangerous?

According to Dr Rahul Saraf, Consultant - Pediatric Cardiology, Jupiter Hospital, Pune, "The most worrying part about hypertension is that it often visits silently without any symptoms which makes it hard to detect leading to serious complications like heart disease, stroke and other health issues in adulthood. Pediatricians often point the finger at lifestyle changes. Kids today are spending more time in front of screens than on ground and indulging in all kinds of unhealthy foods which has fueled sharp rise in obesity and significant rise in blood pressure."

"Diets high in processed foods, excess sugar and low in fruits and veggies is bad for their blood vessels. Besides, genes also play a role, kids with family members who have blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease are more likely to have problems," he added.

Symptoms of Hypertension in Children Often Go Unnoticed

Furthermore, hypertension in children does not usually show signs. Sometimes they get headaches, feel tired, have a hard time paying attention which can be brushed aside as stress or too much school work. Because of this, hypertension in children is not found until they have a check-up with a doctor or worse, when they are grown up.

How Parents Can Help Prevent High Blood Pressure?

Hypertension can also be silent and parents can make their children remain healthy by generating awareness, adopting healthy lifestyles coupled with frequent checking and safeguarding their heart even before it starts. It is highly necessary to detect early the complications that ensue as a result of chronic hypertension. Periodical screening of adolescent children by the healthcare institutions and checking their blood pressure during a visit to the paediatricians can aid in early diagnosis of this condition.

Importance of Early Detection and Monitoring

Families that have a history of hypertension are highly advised to have their children monitored in terms of blood pressure. Home monitoring can avoid complications by early detection of increased blood pressure especially in the case of long-term complications. High-blood pressure during childhood usually carries into adulthood where it poses the risk of heart diseases and stroke at older age.

Through promoting healthy lifestyle and early intervention, one can minimise the health risks in the long-term plan of high blood pressure and enhance the health status of the population.

