High Blood Pressure Explained: Silent symptoms and everyday habits that raise your risk

High blood pressure or hypertension often shows no symptoms but can lead to serious health risks. Here are the silent signs and everyday habits that increase your risk.

High Blood Pressure Explained Silent Symptoms and Everyday Habits That Raise Your Risk

Hypertension or high blood pressure, as it is commonly referred to, is the so-called silent killer, and it is not without reason. Millions of the population live with it unknowingly because it seldom manifests itself in the initial stages. However, when not properly controlled, it may silently destroy crucial organs and greatly expose one to the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure.

The reason why high blood pressure is dangerous

Blood pressure is a gauge of the pressure with which your blood forces its way through your arteries. This pressure, when maintained at a very high level, creates stress to your blood vessels and heart. This could in the long run cause grave illnesses such as Heart Disease, Stroke and even vision loss.

The fact that hypertension is very dangerous is that most individuals do not experience any problems. There may be no warning signs of abnormality or other diseases, but in the case of malaria, one may not realise this until complications have set in.

Expert take on High blood pressure

Dr Chirag Tandon, Director Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity, reveals, "Most of them do not know their condition as daily habits of high salt consumption, no exercise, chronic stress, lack of sleep, and excess screen time silently increase their risk. A headache, dizziness, or fatigue will be noted occasionally, but will not be noticed and will not postpone the diagnosis. This then necessitates routine check-ups and preventive treatment".

Habits of everyday life that increase your risk

There are a number of typical lifestyle behaviours that can play a crucial role in making you susceptible to high blood pressure:

High salt intake

Too much salt is one of the main causes of high blood pressure. High sodium content in processed and packaged foods is usually hidden and thus lead to the increase in blood pressure with time.

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Sedentary lifestyle

Physical inactivity causes the heart to become weak, and hence the heart finds it difficult to pump blood effectively. This may result in higher pressure in the arteries.

Chronic stress

Chronic stress may be a cause of short-term increases in blood pressure and unhealthy stress responses, including eating too much or smoking, which also leads to a deterioration of the situation.

Excess weight

Excessive weight makes the heart strain more, causing high blood pressure and predisposing one to other complications.

Poor sleep patterns

High blood pressure is closely associated with sleep deprivation and such sleeping illnesses as Sleep Apnea. Lack of sleep interferes with the normal functioning of the body in controlling stress hormones.

Alcohol and smoking

Overconsumption of alcohol and tobacco destroys blood vessels and increases the level of blood pressure, which increases the difficulty of managing hypertension.

How to Protect Yourself?

The positive thing is that high blood pressure can be avoided and controlled to a great extent. Even small steps such as changes in lifestyle, can change a lot:

Eat less salt and choose fresh and home-cooked food. Regular exercise, even slow strolling at a speed of 30 minutes a day. Maintain a healthy weight Traditional means of stress management, such as meditation or yoga. Sleep well 78 hours a night Measure the blood pressure regularly.

Overall, the effect of high blood pressure is not harmless, and this condition may remain silent. Preventive measures of long-term complications include early detection and a healthy lifestyle. With the knowledge of the silent secrets of danger and the ability to make minimal changes every day, you will be able to command your heart condition and mitigate the threats posed by high blood pressure.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.