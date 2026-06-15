Hidden sugar in everyday foods: 6 "healthy" foods that may be raising your risk of diabetes, obesity and fatty liver disease

Think you're avoiding sugar? Hidden sugars in flavoured yogurts, breakfast cereals, packaged juices, and other everyday foods may be silently increasing your risk of obesity, diabetes, and fatty liver disease. Here's how to spot them and make healthier swaps.

Written By: Dr Narendra K Shetty | Updated : June 15, 2026 5:13 PM IST

Think eating too much sugar is the only cause of diabetes? Think again!

In this generation's fast paced lifestyle, One of the biggest nutritional concern worldwide is the consumption of excessive sugar. Even though many people consciously avoid desserts, sweets and sugary drinks, some hidden sugars frequently enters the diet through seemingly "healthy" foods like canned juices, breakfast cereals, flavoured yogurts, salad dressings and even breads/sauces.

Modern dietary patterns frequently exceed this recommendation. Excessive intake of sugar has been associated with DM-2, Obesity, insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, cardiovascular disorders and mainly leading to chronic inflammation. Understanding where hidden sugars are present and swapping them with other alternatives can significantly improve metabolic health, long term well-being and energy levels.

Hidden sugar - what is it?

It refers to the added sugars commonly present in the processed or packaged foods which will not taste overly sweet.

Often manufacturers use different names for these like high-fructose corn syrup, maltose, dextrose, sucrose, invert syrup, cane juice, molasses and maltodextrin which are added to improve flavour, texture, shelf life.....

Some common sources of hidden sugar in daily diets are as follows,

- Flavoured yogurts - many fruit-flavoured yogurts may contain 15-25g of sugar,which can be swapped with plain unsweetened yogurt with added fresh fruits, cinnamon or soaked chia seeds for natural sweetness and fibre.

You may like to read

- packaged cereals and granola which are marketed as healthy contains refined grains and large amount of sugar, replace these sugary cereals with oats, millet porridge or homemade granola prepared with nuts and seeds. Oats contain beta blucan fibre which helps to slow down glucose absorption and improves satiety.

- canned or packed juices - even 100% organic fruit juice lacks fibre present in whole fruits and delivers the concentrated fructose rapidly into the bloodstream. Hence consuming whole fruits is adviced, the fibers slows down the sugar absorption and supports gut microbiome.

- commercialised protein bars and energy bars contain chocolate coatings, syrups and added sugars despite of being promoted as fitness foods. Instead of these go for roasted chana, nuts, makhana or homemade energy bites using dates and seeds in moderate quantities.

- instead of pasta sauces, ketchup, salad dressings and mayonnaise prepare homemade chutneys, curd based dressings or fresh tomato preparations without any added sugar.

- flavoured/bottled cold coffees and milk teas can indirectly increase the daily sugar intake so gradually reduce the added sugars and replace the flavours naturally with cardamom, cinnamon or nutmeg.

Benefits of limiting !!!

- limiting added sugars helps to prevent rapid glucose fluctuations and maintains steady energy levels throughout the day

- reducing hidden sugar inturn reduces calorie consumption which helps to regulate hunger hormones (ghrelin and leptin)

- accelerated glycation because of hidden sugars damages collagen and elastin fibres, potentially leading to premature aging of skin.

- long term reduction of added sugars helps preventing metabolic disorders.

Practically how is it possible to reduce hidden sugars???

- read the food labels carefully .

- replacing them with natural whole foods such as whole grains, legumes,fruits and vegetables ,nuts and seeds.

- prioritize the natural and organic fibres and proteins(slow down gastric emptying and reduce sugar cravings and improves satiety).

- Completely avoiding soft drinks, packed juices and sweetened beverages.

- use natural sweeteners like whole fruits, dates, raisins instead since they provide with micronutrients and fibres.

Is Artificial sweeteners a better option?

- though artificial sweeteners reduce calorie intake temporarily, on a long run metabolic effects remains the same.

- some studies have proved excessive use of these may alter gut microbiota and appetite regulation.

- hence gradual palate adaptation and natural moderation towards the less sweetness are considered more sustainable approaches.

Modern diets and food patterns are deeply embedded with hidden sugars. These often remain unnoticed in marketed foods. Excessive intake alters body's natural metabolic mechanisms. Therefore swapping them with whole fruits, plain yogurt, homemade snacks can improve healthy outcomes. Rather than following restrictive diets developing awareness about hidden sugars and avoiding or replace it can offer better health. Sustainable food choice is one of the best effective long term strategy towards better health.