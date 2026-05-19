Hidden metabolic red flags often go undetected in routine check-ups, expert says

Amid rising lifestyle-related health concerns expert cautions routine health screenings may overlook early metabolic warning signs leaving hidden risks undetected until serious complications emerge.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 19, 2026 5:31 PM IST

Routine Checkup. (Image: AI Generated)

Millions of Indians dutifully get their 'full body check-up' each year with results reflecting blood sugar returning to normal, cholesterol looking good and liver enzymes are within range. They leave the clinic reassured even a little proud and then two or three years later one of them is consulting a doctor with a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or a cardiac event wondering how their 'clean' reports never warned them.

According Dr. Anju Shah, Aesthetic Dermatologist and Weight-loss Expert, Founder of DAMOH's says that this is India's quiet metabolic crisis and your annual health check-up is to a large extent enabling it. She said, "Here's the plain truth about what a standard Indian health package actually does where it screens for established disease. A fasting blood sugar test will tell you if you have crossed the diabetes threshold already. A lipid profile will give you your total cholesterol whereas a Liver Function Test (LFT) is a test that looks for liver enzymes. They're useful but they're rearview mirrors and not headlights. By the time they become abnormal, the metabolic damage has been accumulating for years."

Insulin resistance develops 5 to 10 years before prediabetes

The ICMR's landmark study, INDIAB, covering 31 states and 113,043 individuals found that more than 81 per cent of Indian adults have dyslipidemia, 39.5 per cent have abdominal obesity and 35.5 per cent have hypertension. But many of these patients receive routine "normal" reports because the tests check late-stage flags and not early warning signals.

Dr. Shah notes that one test that should be a part of every Indian's annual health check-up and is is rarely a part of routine check-up is the Homeostatic Model Assessment for Insulin Resistance (HOMA-IR). This test is essential to check insulin resistance which often develops 5 to 10 years before prediabetes is ever diagnosed. She told TheHealthsite.Com that you can have a fasting blood sugar of 94 mg/dL, perfectly "normal" on any report and be already experiencing significant insulin resistance silently eroding your metabolic health.

Game-changer stat

Here's the stat that should be a game-changer in the Indian healthcare conversation. The ICMR-INDIAB-23 study found that only 26.6% per cent of Indians are metabolically healthy and the remaining 73.4 per cent are metabolically impaired in one way or another. And what's even more remarkable is that 43.3 per cent of the Indian population falls in the TOFI category: Thin Outside, Fat Inside. "These people have a normal BMI but have dangerous levels of visceral fat surrounding the liver, heart and pancreas," Dr. Shah explains. "Undetectable by the weighing machine and undetectable by a routine health check-up."

It is not about individual genetics

It is a structural characteristic of the South Asian metabolic phenotype who have 3 to 5 per cent more body fat at the same BMI than Europeans and they preferentially deposit fat in visceral and ectopic depots such as the liver, pancreas and muscle. The same calorie surplus that might sit harmlessly as subcutaneous fat in a Northern European body is parking itself inside organs in an Indian body driving inflammation, insulin resistance and cardiovascular risk.

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What patients are rarely told is that a Liver Function Test cannot diagnose fatty liver. Fat accumulation in the liver is thus significant but liver enzymes SGPT and SGOT can be completely normal. The weight loss expert notes that the only way to reliably pick up fatty liver early is via an abdominal ultrasound. A procedure not usually included in any typical corporate wellness package in India.

Fatty liver risks. (Image: AI Generated)

Importance of fatty liver tests

Fatty liver can progress from simple steatosis, steatohepatitis, fibrosis to cirrhosis when it is left untreated. According to Dr. Shah the standard lipid profile is very useful but it misses two cardiovascular risk markers that are disproportionately significant for Indian populations.

The first one is Apolipoprotein B (Apo-B) which measures the total number of atherogenic (artery-clogging) particles in your blood. Two people can have the same LDL reading but very different Apo-B numbers and it is the particle count that counts for cardiovascular risk. Indians have a higher Apo-B to LDL ratio compared to Western populations. The second is Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] which is a genetically determined lipid particle that is not reduced by standard statin therapy and is markedly elevated in South Asian populations. Elevated Lp(a) is one of the strongest independent risk factors for early heart disease.

Beyond the tests the metabolic story playing out across urban India is one of misaligned biology and modern life. It is important to note that cortisol directly impacts glucose metabolism due to chronic stress at work. Sleep deprivation is common among some 104 million Indians with undiagnosed obstructive sleep apnea, reduced insulin sensitivity and accelerated cardiovascular disease. The average Indian plate contains an ultra-high carbohydrate diet with 65 to 75 per cent calories from carbohydrates which causes chronic insulin spikes and accelerates visceral fat deposition.

According to Dr. Shah this checkup tests the results of these processes and not the processes themselves as they are designed today. She said, "Waist circumference, sleep screening, post-load glucose testing, insulin testing and abdominal ultrasound are all relatively low-cost interventions. They are rational and evidence-based additions to any metabolic risk assessment. They are just not given priority because our check-up packages are based on legacy cost bundles and not the actual disease burden of the Indian population."

India has over 100 million people with diabetes and 136 million with prediabetes as per ICMR. A large percentage of these people have in the past five years received a checkup report that read "normal". The weight loss expert cautioned that the system didn't fail them but it failed them quietly by measuring the wrong things at the wrong times.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalized guidance.