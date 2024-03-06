Hibiscus Tea Or Water For Cardiovascular Health: How Does It Benefit Your Heart?

Hibiscus tea is known to posses properties which can prevent heart-related diseases like atherosclerosis, inflammation and high blood pressure.

One of the top ranking diseases that is the reason behind poor health for many people are heart diseases. Cardiovascular health has been declining in people more and more because of many reasons for instance, poor diet and lifestyle, sedentary jobs, lack of exercise and genetic predispositions. Genetic factors are very difficult to modify and prevent however, you can orient heart diseases that are triggered by other environmental and lifestyle factors. What steps can you take to ensure better heart health? For starters, follow a good diet. Eat foods that have heart boosting properties. One property that is crucial for this organ is antioxidants. You can find ample of antioxidants from fruits, herbal drinks and Indian spices. In this story we will discuss how hibiscus tea is an excellent drink to prevent heart related diseases.

How Does Hibiscus Tea or Hibiscus Water Benefit Cardiovascular Health?

Hibiscus tea is known to posses properties which can prevent heart-related diseases like atherosclerosis, inflammation and high blood pressure. Read on till the end to find out which properties of hibiscus tea can help boost cardiovascular health:

Helps Maintain Blood Pressure

Several studies have revealed that extracts of hibiscus leaves contain properties that can lower your blood pressure, especially your systolic blood pressure. Hypertension is a very concerning heart disease and can complicate and lead to further heart related problems.

Helps Prevents Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is a serious heart disease which causes build-up of fat in the blood vessels. This fat accumulation can cause rupture of blood vessels leading to fatalities. The fat accumulation can happen to people who follow a very bad lifestyle and to people who have high cholesterol. However, hibiscus tea is known to reduce the fat accumulation and also reduce the density of lipoprotein or bad cholesterol in the body.

Reduces Bad Cholesterol Levels

Hibiscus tea can help reduce bad cholesterol or LDL levels in the body. The antioxidants present in hibiscus leaves has the power to stop the accumulation of fat and cholesterol in and around the heart and blood vessels. Moreover, it boost blood circulation and prevents blood clots.

Reduces Inflammation

Chronic inflammation is very bad for the heart. It can lead to plaque formation, clots in the blood vessels and injure the tissues. Hibiscus tea can help fight inflammation. The extracts contain anti-inflammatory properties which keep heart-related problems at bay.