Hiatus Hernia: 10 Unusual Signs That Indicate You Might Develop Chronic Hernias

Beware of these dangerous signs and symptoms of hiatus hernia that may show up slowly on your body.

A hiatal hernia, or hiatus hernia, is when the upper part of the stomach comes up to the chest area in the diaphragm (A large muscle that separates the abdomen and the chest). Generally speaking, a small hiatal hernia doesn't pose any issues, and you might not realize you have one. Unless it's discovered by your doctor when they're looking for another condition. However, if you have a large hiatal hernia, you might often experience reflux of acid and food into your esophagus. This, in turn, also causes heartburn. Normally, these symptoms can be relieved by self-care techniques or medications, but in severe cases, surgery may be required.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Yogesh Aggarwal, Consultant - General & Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, shed light on the important topic of how to recognize the onset of hiatus hernia, and what treatment options are available for this condition. Let's explore it all.

Symptoms And Causes of Hiatus Hernia

Most people with hiatal hernias do not, per se, feel these symptoms. However, the most common symptoms are caused by stomach acid, being born with a larger hiatal opening than usual, injury to the area, changes in your diaphragm as you age, a rise in pressure in your belly resulting from pregnancy, obesity, coughing, lifting something heavy, or straining on the toilet.

Common symptoms include Heartburn that gets worse when you lean over or lie down,

Acid reflux or GERD, Chest pain or epigastria pain, Trouble swallowing, Belching, Bloating, An upset stomach, and Vomiting

Severe symptoms that need immediate attention:

Shortness of breath is something you may experience with a hiatal hernia if your hernia is compressing your lungs Severe pain in your chest or belly Persistent upset stomach Vomiting; being unable to defecate; or pass gas

It is essential to get immediate medical care if you experience any of these hiatal hernia symptoms.

Treatment Options for Hiatus Hernia

Since many people don't notice symptoms in a hiatal hernia, they may not require treatment per se, but in the case of a large hiatal hernia, medication and surgical procedures need to be considered.

Other Treatment Options Include

Medications: Your doctor might suggest taking antacids and medications to help with your acid reflux. This cannot stop your reflux, but it can help reduce the heartburn pain. Note: Do not self-medicate; book a consultation and let your doctor decide the right treatment plan.

Surgery: In cases where other treatment options fail, you might need to undergo a hiatal hernia surgery, which repairs the hernia and reflux by pulling back your stomach from your diaphragm.

Therefore, don't delay in case of severe symptoms; visit a doctor at the earliest, and thoroughly discuss a treatment plan depending on the nature of your hernia. Remember, early intervention is the key to less pain and a quick recovery.

