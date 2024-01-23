Hiatus Hernia: 10 Unusual Signs That Indicate You Might Develop Chronic Hernias

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
A hiatal hernia, or hiatus hernia, is when the upper part of the stomach comes up to the chest area in the diaphragm (A large muscle that separates the abdomen and the chest). Generally speaking, a small hiatal hernia doesn't pose any issues, and you might not realize you have one. Unless it's discovered by your doctor when they're looking for another condition. However, if you have a large hiatal hernia, you might often experience reflux of acid and food into your esophagus. This, in turn, also causes heartburn. Normally, these symptoms can be relieved by self-care techniques or medications, but in severe cases, surgery may be required.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Yogesh Aggarwal, Consultant - General & Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, shed light on the important topic of how to recognize the onset of hiatus hernia, and what treatment options are available for this condition. Let's explore it all.
Most people with hiatal hernias do not, per se, feel these symptoms. However, the most common symptoms are caused by stomach acid, being born with a larger hiatal opening than usual, injury to the area, changes in your diaphragm as you age, a rise in pressure in your belly resulting from pregnancy, obesity, coughing, lifting something heavy, or straining on the toilet.
Common symptoms include Heartburn that gets worse when you lean over or lie down,
Severe symptoms that need immediate attention:
It is essential to get immediate medical care if you experience any of these hiatal hernia symptoms.
Since many people don't notice symptoms in a hiatal hernia, they may not require treatment per se, but in the case of a large hiatal hernia, medication and surgical procedures need to be considered.
Medications: Your doctor might suggest taking antacids and medications to help with your acid reflux. This cannot stop your reflux, but it can help reduce the heartburn pain. Note: Do not self-medicate; book a consultation and let your doctor decide the right treatment plan.
Surgery: In cases where other treatment options fail, you might need to undergo a hiatal hernia surgery, which repairs the hernia and reflux by pulling back your stomach from your diaphragm.
Therefore, don't delay in case of severe symptoms; visit a doctor at the earliest, and thoroughly discuss a treatment plan depending on the nature of your hernia. Remember, early intervention is the key to less pain and a quick recovery.
