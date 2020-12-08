There are very few drugs available to treat herpes simplex viruses so when new drugs become available especially drugs that enable fewer side effects. A drug currently prescribed to treat a rare enzyme deficiency can help cells clear the herpes simplex viruses -- a virus causing contagious sores most often around the mouth or on the genitals say researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago including one of Indian-origin. Identified drug reduces side effects of acyclovir commonly used for herpes treatment The data published in the journal Science Advances shows that the antiviral activity of the drug -- called