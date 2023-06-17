Why Inguinal Hernia Is More Common In Men?

Inguinal hernia can occur in children and younger adults.

Do you have groin swelling which increases when standing upright and coughing? Read on to know the causes of inguinal hernia in men and women.

Inguinal hernia is a type of hernia which occurs in the lower abdomen in the groin region. This presents as a swelling which increases with upright posture and on coughing. Though this is known to occur in both men and women, the incidence is more common in men. Read on to find out the reason.

According to Dr. Praveen CR, Senior Consultant, General GI & Laparoscopic Surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, Varthur Road Branch, the incidence of inguinal hernia is more common in males than females due to the difference in anatomy in the inguinal canal.

Dr. Praveen elaborates:

TRENDING NOW

Causes of inguinal hernia in men?

In males, the testis develops in the intra-abdominal cavity when the baby is in the mother's womb. By the end of 9 months, the testis descends to the scrotum as the lower temperature of the scrotum is more conducive for its hormonal function and spermatogenesis. This passage for the testis (inguinal canal) carries the spermatic cord: the blood supply to testis and the vas deferens. So, the canal is wider in males. This canal connects the abdomen to the groin region. This passage through the muscles of the groin, is what makes this region relatively weaker in males.

Once the testis reaches the scrotum, the peritoneal pouch which carries testis obliterates. If this fails, then inguinal hernia can occur in children and younger adults. In older adults, this can happen due to weakness in the muscles which support the inguinal canal.

You may like to read

Increased pressure in the intra-abdominal cavity can affect the lining of the inguinal canal. The supporting structures and muscles can weaken due to continuous/persistent increase in pressure. For example, chronic cough, lifting of heavy weights, constipation and difficulty in passing urine.

This weakness in the connective tissues of the inguinal canal fails to hold the intra-abdominal contents in place. Eventually protrusion of the contents of abdominal cavity (omentum and intestines) occurs through the groin, resulting in the bulge. Hallmark of this bulge is the increase in size after standing upright and coughing.

Causes of inguinal hernia in women

In females, on the other hand, only round ligament passes through this canal. In view of pregnancy and childbirth, the lower abdomen is relatively stronger in females. However, inguinal hernia also occurs in females and presents with a groin swelling in a similar way compared to males.

RECOMMENDED STORIES