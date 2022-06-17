Ignoring A Hernia Can Be Detrimental: Complications You Should Look Out For

If you have been detected with a hernia, timely medical intervention is vital to fixing it. Ignoring the problem can lead to unwanted complications.

Have you been detected with a hernia? Then, it will be imperative for you to seek timely medical intervention. If you fail to seek hernia treatment then the hernia can get strangulated over a period of time and that can be fatal for you. So, recognize the red flags of hernia and do not ignore this condition.

A hernia occurs when an internal part of the body pushes through a weakness in the muscle or even the surrounding tissue wall. It is a common condition seen in a majority of men and women. Though, there is a lack of awareness regarding it. There are many types of hernia such as inguinal (groin) hernia, femoral hernia, umbilical hernia, and hiatal hernia. The causes of hernia are age, pregnancy, abdominal damage due to a serious injury, family history, constipation, lifting heavy weights, and sudden weight gain. The worrisome symptoms of it are swelling or bulge in the groin or scrotum (that is the pouch that contains the testicles), pain while lifting, feeling full, or signs of bowel obstruction. The hernia doctor will conduct a physical exam to diagnose this condition. If you have been detected with it then you need to get hernia treatment at the right time without any delay. Neglecting this condition can be risky for you.

Serious Complications Due To Untreated Hernia

These are some of the serious complications that can arise due to an untreated hernia. Not seeking hernia treatment can invite severe complications like intestinal blockage, hernia incarceration, or hernia strangulation.

Intestinal blockage is seen when the herniated bowel is pinched and the waste cannot be passed out of the body. In this situation, the hernia is considered incarcerated (trapped). Strangulation happens when the blood flow is cut off from the protruding tissue. Without blood, this tissue dies. If strangulation happens then one will immediately have to undergo hernia surgery. If left untreated, a hernia can interfere with your daily routine. You will be unable to do any activities with ease. So, it is better to consult the best hernia doctor once you notice the symptoms.

The last word

The most complex hernias can be treated with new hernia treatment options that are currently available. Hernia surgeons are using advanced techniques like synthetic mesh support that have a good success rate, positive outcome, and low chance of recurrence. There are different types of hernia surgery. Laparoscopic surgery is also a boon for patients with this condition as it is safe and has a shorter recovery time. However, your doctor will decide the best hernia treatment option for you. Get yourself treated and lead a healthy life.

(The article is contributed by Dr Rajan Modi Laparoscopy and Laser Surgeon with 35 years of experience, House of Doctors)

