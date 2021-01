Hernia: Causes, symptoms and home remedies to get relief from hernia

A hernia occurs when an organ or fatty tissue squeezes through a weak spot in a surrounding muscle or connective tissue called fascia. It can be seen in all age groups and genders. In children, congenital hernias are common, inguinal hernias are seen more often in men, while umbilical and femoral hernias are seen more commonly in women.

In men, it may impact their groin and in women, the umbilical area. Sometimes, because of overweight or excessive coughing, your abdomen can be pressurized and lead to an umbilical hernia in women. So, want to tackle it? Read this article and gather some knowledge on this.

What Causes Hernia?

All hernias are caused by a combination of pressure and an opening or weakness of muscle or fascia; the pressure pushes an organ or tissue through the opening or weak spot. Sometimes the muscle weakness is present at birth; more often, it occurs later in life. Also Read - Try these natural hacks for hernia

Anything that causes an increase in pressure in the abdomen can cause a hernia, including:

– Persistent coughing or sneezing

– Lifting heavy objects without stabilizing the abdominal muscles, etc.

Some Of The Most Common Types Of Hernias

Most hernias occur within the abdominal cavity, between the chest and the hips.

The most common forms:

– Inguinal hernia

– Femoral hernia

– Umbilical hernia

– Hiatal (hiatus) hernia

What Are The Symptoms Of A Hernia?

A hernia in the abdomen or groin can produce a noticeable lump or bulge that can be pushed back in, or that can disappear when lying down. Some of the most common symptoms of hernias are:

– Swelling or bulge in the groin or scrotum (the pouch that contains the testicles).

– Increased pain at the site of the bulge.

– Pain while lifting.

– Increase in the bulge size over time.

– A dull aching sensation.

– A sense of feeling full or signs of bowel obstruction.

Home Remedies To Treat Hernia

Apart from your doctor’s advice, these natural remedies can be beneficial.

#Opt For Ice Pack

One may experience pain, inflammation, and redness if one is suffering from the pain. But, do you know that applying an ice pack to the affected area can lower inflammation, pain, and bloating which one may experience? So, try it now!

#Opt for aloe vera juice

It contains anti-inflammatory properties and can be soothing for you. Not only this, but it can also eliminate pain resulting due to a hernia. So, drink aloe vera juice.

#Castor seed oil

Over the years, castor seed oil has been used for treating stomach-related illnesses as it prevents inflammation and indigestion. One can also use this oil for treating pain. Wondering how? Well, you can make a castor seed oil pack and apply it to the stomach to get some relief from the pain.

#Opt for black pepper powder

It can help you deal with your stomach problems and may also lower gut inflammation.

#Say no to spicy foods

Avoid certain foods that are spicy, if you wish to tackle or keep the pain at bay. You may find it difficult to digest spicy and acidic foods. Not only this, but these foods can also inflame your stomach lining.

Apart from all the above home remedies, you can also reduce the pain by some easy exercises. Here are some that can help you.

– Cycling exercise

– Walk for 30 minutes

– Doing regular yoga, and

– Pool exercises for light resistance

CAUTION: If the hernia is left untreated, the pain might become severe and unbearable to bear. An unattended hernia can also trap a portion of your abdominal wall. This can cause severe pain, nausea, and constipation. If left untreated it can also put excessive pressure on surrounding tissues. If the trapped area of the intestines doesn’t get enough blood, strangulation might be caused. This can be life-threatening and therefore a doctor’s help must be sought.