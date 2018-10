Mostly, men suffer from this condition. A hernia happens when a fatty tissue or an organ pushes through a weak spot in a connective tissue or a surrounding muscle. In the abdomen, the hernia is most common but they can also occur in the groin areas, upper thigh and belly button. They may be present at the time of birth or may develop later.

However, there is various kind of a hernia such as an inguinal hernia (inguinal canal in the groin), incisional hernia (intestine), femoral hernia (femoral canal), umbilical hernia (abdominal muscles), hiatal hernia (hiatus), etc.

What is the cause of a hernia?

Strain in the connective tissues or weakness in the muscles caused by an interruption in the body’s natural cycle of tissue repair and breakdown causes a hernia. The causes of muscle weakness are chronic coughing, age and damage from surgery. And the factors that strain your body are being constipated, fluid in the abdomen, lifting heavyweight, persistent coughing, etc.

What are the symptoms of a hernia?

A lump in the affected area is the most common symptom of a hernia. Other common symptoms are discomfort or pain in the affected area, a feeling of heaviness in the abdomen or weakness, an aching or burning sensation in the area. Other symptoms include difficulty in swallowing, acid reflux and chest pain.

Treatment for a hernia: The treatment for a hernia is mainly surgery. But in the case of a hiatal hernia certain medications also reduce the symptoms. However, surgery depends on various condition and for that proper diagnosis is required.