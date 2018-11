A sore throat is a common problem nowadays due to the pollution in the cities. It is a problem that does not go in a day or two, but it takes a lot of time. Viral infections, chest burns, common cold, flu, post-nasal drip and infections in the neck can cause a sore throat. The best sore throat treatment is honey. It is a great natural remedy. It provides relief from a sore throat or irritation. For better results, take a spoon of honey every morning.

According to a study, consuming only two teaspoons of honey provides relief in a cough. Antimicrobial properties present in honey not only relax the throat but also eliminate the bacteria that produce the infection.

Besides, if you have a sore throat then you can drink cool green tea and by adding honey to it. Green tea keeps you hydrated, which plays another important role in treating throat. Green tea is a rich source of antibacterial and antioxidant properties.

You can also use ginger and honey to reduce sore throat problem. For this, you can make a concoction by mixing ginger, honey and lemon juice with hot water. Honey is very effective in the treatment of a cough. Honey also acts as a hypertonic osmotic, which means that it can extract water from the inflammation tissue. It helps to reduce swelling in the throat.

Know the other benefits of honey: