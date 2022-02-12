Here’s Why You Should Not Store Drinking Water In Reusable Plastic Bottles

Reusable plastic bottles release hundreds of chemicals in water, several of which are potentially harmful to human health, say researchers.

Many of us use reusable plastic bottles to carry water to work, schools or when we head out for a run. But it appears to be doing more harm than good to your body. That strange taste of water in a plastic bottle is probably a warning sign for us.

Two chemists from the University of Copenhagen have found hundreds of chemical substances in tap water stored in reusable plastic bottles for 24 hours, many of which are potentially harmful to human health. Some of these chemicals are known as endocrine disruptors and carcinogens.

There were also substances never before found in plastic, said Jan H. Christensen, Professor of Environmental Analytical Chemistry at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences. He conducted the study with fellow researcher Selina Tisler.

More than 400 different substances were detected from the bottle plastic and over 3,500 substances from dishwasher soap. A large portion of these substances are yet to be identified, while the toxicity of at least 70 per cent of the identified chemicals remain unknown.

Toxic substances found in the water

Among the toxic substances found in the water, photo-initiators are the ones that bothers the researchers the most. These substances are known as being endocrine disruptors and carcinogens. Additionally, the researchers found a variety of plastic softeners, antioxidants and release agents used in the manufacture of the plastic, as well as Diethyltoluamide (DEET), commonly known as the active substance in mosquito spray, in the water.

Concerningly, machine washing added more substances into the bottled water. According to first author Tisler, the most toxic substances that they identified came after the bottle had been in the dishwasher. This is likely because washing wears down the plastic and thereby increases leaching, the researcher stated.

However, the researchers didn't conclude the water in the bottles is harmful to health, as Tisler noted that toxicological assessments of the substances have not been completed yet.

"Just because these substances are in the water, doesn't mean that the water is toxic and affects us humans. But the problem is, is that we just don't know. And in principle, it isn't all that great to be drinking soap residues or other chemicals," said Tisler, as reported by Science Daily.

Use glass or stainless-steel bottle

Professor Christensen and fellow researcher Tisler said that they will be using a glass or quality stainless steel bottle in the future.

"We care so much about low levels of pesticides in our drinking water. But when we pour water into a container to drink from, we unflinchingly add hundreds or thousands of substances to the water ourselves," Christensen was quoted as saying.

The chemists suggested that majority of the substances found have inadvertently occurred either during the production process or during use.

However, they highlighted the need for better regulation and manufacturing standards for manufacturers of reusable plastic bottles.

The study findings have been published in the scientific journal Journal of Hazardous Materials.

