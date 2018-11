Many of us often notice skin growth on our face, hands, neck, etc, it is basically known as warts. It is caused by the virus that enters the body through scratches or cuts on the skin. Warts can affect your look but it won’t harm you in any way. To remove warts there are various skin treatments available in the market, but if you want you can actually try some natural remedies. Here we have discussed about some remedies using lemon which you can use easily to remove warts.

Lemon helps in breaking down the cells of the tissues of warts because it has acidic properties and they disappear within a few weeks. Lemon also helps to destroy the virus causing warts because of its citric acid content.

Lemon an vinegar

Vinegar helps in breaking down the cells that form warts because it is also acidic in nature. You just need to mix equal quantity of vinegar and lemon juice. Then soak a cotton ball into the solution and apply it to warts. Cover it with a bandage and let it stay for an hour. After that remove the bandage and wash the area with lukewarm water. Instead of the normal vinegar, you can also use apple cider vinegar.

Lemon and baking soda

Antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties are there in baking soda and thus it helps in fighting the infections that cause warts on the skin. To make a smooth paste, mix some baking soda with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Apply the mixture on warts and let it dry for some time. After that wash it off with lukewarm water. For desired results use this remedy twice a day at least for a few weeks.

Lemon juice and garlic

Garlic helps in treating warts by fighting the virus because it has antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties. Take 5 to 8 garlic cloves then peel off the skin. To make a paste you need to crush them. Add a tablespoon of lemon juice. Mix the ingredients properly and then apply it to warts. Cover them with a bandage. Let it stay for about 20 to 30 minutes. You can wash it off using normal water after the mentioned time. For better results repeat this twice a day.