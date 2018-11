It is difficult to treat scabies from your skin but here in this article, we have mentioned some natural remedies to treat them. The parasites cause skin irritations and itching, if not treated on time it can turn unbearable after a point of time. Therefore it is necessary to treat them before it turns out to be severe. Take effective measures as early as possible.

The best natural solution to treat this condition is tea tree oil. It helps in killing the mites and parasites that cause scabies. This is because tea tree oil has oxygenated terpenoid content which helps in healing the skin and also helps in killing the mites.

Tea Tree Oil And Olive Oil

Ingredient:

Half of cup olive oil

15-20 drops of tea tree oil

Few drops of lavender oil

Washcloth

How to do:

All you need to do is to take an airtight container, then add the olive oil, tea tree oil and lavender oil. To mix all the ingredients shake the container properly. Apply this blend of oils on the affected areas. After applying the oil, you need to leave it on for about an hour. After that, you can wipe it off using a washcloth. Once a day follows this remedy.

Tea Tree Oil And Coconut Oil

Ingredients:

10 drops of tea tree oil

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

How to do:

Take a small bowl, then mix together coconut oil and tea tree oil. After that start applying this to the affected area. Massage the area for few minutes and then leave it on for few minutes. Later you can wipe off with a washcloth dipped in warm water or rinse it off either with lukewarm water.

Tea Tree Oil And Neem

Ingredients:

5-6 drops of tea tree oil

5-6 drops of neem oil

1 cup of grapeseed oil

How to do:

To soothe the inflammation faster this is the best remedy. Take a spray bottle then pour tea tree oil, neem oil and grape seed oil into it. To blend all the oils shake well. You can spray this mixture every day before you go to sleep on your body or the affected areas. You can allow the oil to absorb on your skin, leave this overnight. For faster results, you can follow this every day.