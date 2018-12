If you have lack of concentration then you will find every work difficult. Even you want to finish the task soon but you feel difficult to get the thing done. You constantly feel distracted. Your constant notifications from social media, then emails, and personal commitments keep your mind distracted always. However, there are ways by which you can get back your alertness. But before that, you need to know the cause of distraction.

What are the causes of distraction?

Depression: Yes, depression can cause lack of concentration and focus. In fact, these are two of the most common symptoms of this mental ailment. Any task that requires mental alertness, it might feel very difficult due to depression.

Stress: According to the studies, stress and anxiety can actually impair mental function. High levels of stress affect short-term memory and impair cognitive function.

Sleep deprivation: Especially, if you don’t sleep properly over a period of time it can seriously impair your cognitive ability and memory. Sleep deprivation can make you insomniac, unproductive and fuzzy the next day. Thus, if you have troubled sleep then visit a doctor soon, do not take it lightly.

Some other causes include alcohol or drug abuse, hormonal changes, thyroid problem, stroke, anaemia, etc.

What are the natural remedies to improve alertness?

Breakfast: It is very important to eat in the morning to improve your mental alertness, besides giving you a much-needed boost of nutrition and energy. To improve your concentration include superfoods like eggs, coffee, flaxseeds, oatmeal and dark chocolate.

Exercise: Exercise is best for both mental and physical health. Exercise has the ability to revitalise you and it also improves your focus. To make your brain work properly go out for a run or jog. According to a study published in Neurology, in older adults walking 6 miles per week may preserve memory. You can also practice Yoga for better mental health.

Get enough sleep: As we have already mentioned that properly sleeping at night will increase your alertness. According to various studies, short naps can improve alertness and performance, can also rejuvenate your energy levels.