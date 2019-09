Eating walnuts daily can help you improve the ratio of HDL to LDL cholesterol in the body without impacting your body composition. © Shutterstock

We all know that diabetes patients need to be on a low-sugar diet. There are reams of scientific research as well to prove this. Now, a new study says that not only low-sugar foods, low-sodium options also help in managing diabetes well and nuts can be a very good choice for this category of food.

Diabetes is a hormonal disorder that escalates your blood sugar levels leading to symptoms that are likely to affect your day-to-day functions. It can be fatal if not treated on time. According to the WHO, in 2016 alone, diabetes claimed the lives of around 1.6 million people worldwide. What is more unfortunate is that, it affects kids as well. Apart from having a high mortality rate, diabetes increases your risk of cardiovascular diseases, nerve damage, etc.

There are two types of diabetes, namely type 1 and type 2. The former occurs when the pancreas in your body doesn’t secrete enough insulin hormone. This hormone is required to manage your blood sugar levels. In type 1 diabetes, your own immune system destroys cells in the pancreas responsible for producing insulin. However, type 2 diabetes occurs when your body becomes resistant to the produced insulin.

There are certain risk factors that can increase your likelihood of developing diabetes. Some of the include family history, environmental factors, presence of damaging immune cells, obesity, age, race, family history, high blood pressure, abnormal level of cholesterol in the body etc. If not treated on time, diabetes can lead to health issues like kidney damage, skin conditions, hearing impairment, depression etc. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, certain tests like glycated hemoglobin (A1C) test, random blood sugar test, fasting blood sugar test, and oral glucose tolerance test can confirm the condition. Though there are certain medications available to mange diabetes, it is always advisable to stick to the natural ones. In fact, studies state the same.

Eating nuts can help you control blood sugar level: Study

According to the research mentioned above, it has been found that that eating at least five servings of nuts every week can potentially reduce the risk of developing heart disease in diabetics. The journal Circulation Research published this study. The research also noted that consumption of nuts helped diabetics reduce their risk of dying by 34 per cent. So, here we tell you about some of the nuts that can be effective in managing your blood sugar level and reducing your risk of developing health complications due to diabetes.

Almonds

According to a study published in the Metabolism: Clinical and Experimental, adding almonds in your daily diet can potentially reduce your blood sugar level and also help you decrease the risk of developing heart diseases. They actually the levels of low-density lipoprotein in the body, which is known to block arteries.

Walnuts

Eating walnuts daily can help you improve the ratio of HDL to LDL cholesterol in the body without impacting your body composition. This is what helps in preventing cardiovascular diseases associated with diabetes.

Cashews

According to a research published in The Journal of Nutrition and Disease, cashews can help lower your blood pressure and also reduce the levels of HDL cholesterol in the body. Additionally, cashews are found to have no harmful effect on blood glucose and weight.