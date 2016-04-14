Methi or fenugreek is known to have various health benefits. From helping you manage lifestyle condition like diabetes, heart diseases, and skin conditions, it also helps lactating mothers produce breast milk. Fenugreek can do wonders for women. It helps in improving estrogen production, especially after menopause and yes, helps increase the size of your breast too. Also Read - Do estrogen levels increase the risk of breast cancer? Gynaecologist explains

Fenugreek and breast size

While there are no clinically published data but it is believed that fenugreek help increase breast size, as it is a hormonally active herb. The phytoestrogen present in fenugreek improves estrogen levels, which help in cell division and enhances the size of the breast. The best way to have fenugreek to increase breast size is to consume it in the form of herbal capsules [1]. But before you reach for these over-the-counter capsules, have a chat with your doctor because increased estrogen levels can also increase your risk of breast cancer, especially if you are menopausal. Also Read - 15 health benefits of methi or fenugreek seeds and leaves

Fenugreek and estrogen

Consuming fenugreek or methi during perimenopause and postmenopause helps as during those times the estrogen level fluctuates and falls to an all time low respectively. Lack of estrogen in the body can lead to a lot of issues like bloating, vaginal dryness, breast tenderness, insomnia, fatigue, night sweats and other symptoms of menopause. Studies have shown that fenugreek seeds have the capability to improve estrogen level and can be used as an alternative to hormone replacement therapy or HRT [2]. HRT is usually suggested to women who suffer from severe complications of low estrogen, where the above-mentioned symptoms turn from mild to severe or worse. Also Read - Avoid these foods if your estrogen level is high

Ways to consume methi

If you are concerned about your breast size and want to try fenugreek or methi, here’s how you can do it:

Include methi sabzi or thepalas in your diet to boost natural estrogen production.

Take few methi seeds and soak them in water. Strain and drink the water next day morning.

Word of caution

Try not to go overboard with fenugreek because any food should not be consumed in excess. Fenugreek is a highly hormonally active herb and increases estrogen rapidly, it is better to talk to a dietician or doctor before consuming it in large quantities (like including it in every meal every day) to enhance your breast size. There is always a risk of elevated estrogen and breast cancer post menopause.

Image source: Shutterstock