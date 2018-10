Recently, apple cider vinegar has gained a lot of popularity in the health community. But traditionally vinegar has been mostly used for cooking or household purposes. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is made from apples and it is full of healthy pectin, enzymes, and minerals. ACV has several health benefits. Now, let’s have a look at the health benefits of ACV.

Prevents diabetes

An important component of ACV, acetic acid, inactivates the digestive enzyme (disaccharidase) that breaks down carbohydrate into sugar. Thus, ACV helps to slow down the absorption of sugar from the meal into the bloodstream which helps in the management of diabetes and also prevents blood glucose levels from spiking.

Aids weight loss

As we have mentioned above that cetic acid stimulates the metabolism and also inactivates the digestive enzyme that breaks down carbohydrate into sugar. This process keeps hunger pangs at bay and increases the satiety. ACV also helps fight obesity and inhibits the accumulation of fat in the body.

Improves digestion

Apple cider vinegar stimulates the digestive juices which further help in the better breakdown of food if taken before meals. This happens due to the presence of beneficial enzymes in it. Also, ACV helps in easy passage of stools and prevents constipation because it contains pectin which provides bulk to the stools.

Lowers cholesterol

As we know that bad cholesterol (LDL) gets accumulated in the arteries increasing the risk of heart disease. Acetic acid, an important component of ACV, acetic acid, has shown to reduce the triglyceride and LDL or bad cholesterol levels. Thus, it helps to reduce the overall risk of heart disease.

How to consume apple cider vinegar?

Take a glass of water, dilute 1 teaspoon ACV into it and drink it 5 to10 minutes before your meal. One can consume this solution twice a day, before lunch and dinner. With ACV salad dressing replaces your oil-based salad dressing and to enhance the flavour add some pepper, parsley, garlic too.