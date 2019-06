Poor sleep hygiene may be one among the many triggers behind your compromised snooze time. © Shutterstock

A good night’s sleep is essential for mental, emotional, and physical well-being. The day after a good night’s sleep is always more productive and happier. Sleep hygiene is another name attributed to the habits that give us a good night’s sleep. Your shut-eye time is important for overall well-being. Deprivation can cause a host of unwanted health problems that are easily avoidable. It is important to cultivate these habits from an early age to enjoy the lifelong benefits that come with it.

According to a study published in PLOS Biology, sleep supports antioxidant processes in the body. Sleep deprivation causes oxidative stress. This is the build-up of toxic free radicals in our body that can cause cell damage and also affect the various organs of your body. Of course, not getting enough sleep can also put you at risk of obesity, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes to name a few.

HEALTH RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH POOR SLEEP HYGIENE

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, poor sleep hygiene in children causes snoring. In case of adults, it can cause insomnia which affects the functioning of your immune system. Lack of sleep also increases the risk of diabetes, hypertension, so on and so forth. Here are a few common conditions linked with sleep deprivation, which is often caused by poor snooze time habits.

It weakens the immune system

When you sleep, your body recharges itself. So sleep deprivation can weaken your immune system and prevent it from fighting off infections. A weak immune system also means that you take more time to recover from any illnesses.

It affects your sex drive

Sleep deprivation causes your energy levels to fall. It makes you feel sleepy all the time and you are grumpy as well. This is not good for your sex life for sure. Sleep deprived men have very low levels of testosterone, which affect sexual performance.

Depressions is a side effect

Not getting enough sleep at night can cause depression. A constant feeling of tiredness can make a person feel low and anxious. Insomnia is one of the causes for depression. It is actually a vicious circle. Insomnia leads to depression and if you are depressed, you are not able to get proper sleep. It causes mood swings and affects creativity.

It can make you obese

If you are sleepy, you tend to eat more. Moreover, you are likely to go in for unhealthy foods. All these combine together and lead to weight gain. If not checked on time, it can cause other related health complications.

Your heart might be at risk too

Sleep deprivation is known to cause cardiovascular problems. If left untreated it can become a serious threat to your health. It also increases your chances of suffering a stroke and causes inflammation. Lack of sleep can also be one of the reasons for hypertension, a major cause behind cardiac problems.

IMPROVE YOUR SLEEP HYGIENE

Getting up during the night and feeling sleepy are signs of sleep deprivation, which has become an epidemic in today’s fast-paced, stress-ridden world. However, the need for sleep varies from person to person. For some people, 7-8 hours of sleep is a must while others do just fine with 5-6 hours. Kids need the longest hours of sleep. Talk to your doctor about how much shut-eye time is ideal for you.

Poor sleep hygiene may be one among the many triggers behind your compromised snooze time. Improve it. We tell you how.

Say no to daytime naps

Try not to sleep during the day. If you are tempted to take a nap, don’t make it longer than 30 minutes. In fact, short naps of around 20 minutes improve your alertness and performance. It will also put you in a happier frame of mind.

Exercise

Exercise can give you a good night’s sleep. Go for a walk or hit the gym during the day. Try yoga or aerobics. This will help you sleep better. You will be surprised at the results. But avoid exercises close to bed time as it can interfere with proper sleep

Stay away from stimulants before bed time

Don’t reach for that after dinner cup of coffee. The caffeine will stimulate you and affect your sleep. This is also true for other drinks that contain caffeine. Also avoid smoking as nicotine can have a similar effect.

Eat right

Eat a healthy meal for dinner. Avoid rich, fried food. Fruits can give you indigestion and cause acidity. So, it is better to avoid fruits at night. Stay away from carbonated drinks. This will help you sleep better.

Pamper yourself

Get into a calm mood. Pamper yourself with a warm bath and read a book. Make your bed comfortable and adjust the temperature in the bedroom. Keep the lighting of y our room low. This will relax you and help you get good sleep.

Stick to routine

Go to bed at the same time every night. At the same time, it is also important to get up early. Your body clock will adjust accordingly.

Restrict screen time

Switch off your TV and computer at least an hour before you go to sleep. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, excessive gaming leads to poor sleep hygiene and insomnia.

Get help

If, after doing all the above-mentioned things, you still have trouble falling asleep, there could be another reason for it. In this case, consult a qualified professional and get your sleeping pattern in order.