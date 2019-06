Plastic sneaks into our body every day through everyday items like food and beverage containers, shampoos, hair sprays and polythene bags. However, a recent study by the global environment charity, WWF, states that the main culprits behind our plastic ingestion are bottled water and shellfish. According to the study, we ingest as much as 0.5 grams of plastic every week via shellfish alone. The estimates of this study suggest that we take in 5 grams of plastic every week. These figures are alarming for sure.

Harmful effects of plastic containers

When you pack hot food in a plastic box, it comes in contact with the materials of the container you pack it. Plastic leeches a harmful set of chemicals called ‘Xenoestrogens’ that mimic ‘oestrogen’ hormone in the body and messes up our hormonal balance. In case of kids, the chemicals commonly found in plastics may be weakening children’s teeth. These chemicals disrupt the hormones that stimulate the growth of dental enamel.

The impact of BPA



There have been concerns about Bisphenol A (BPA), a controversial chemical, used for manufacturing plastics. Scientists are of the opinion that it interferes with sex hormones. In fact, they can have a negative impact on every system of our body, experts believe. In an ANI report, Dr Marilyn Glenville, a UK-based expert in women’s nutritional health quoted saying, “They affect ovulation, and increase our risk of hormonally driven problems like PCOS, endometriosis and breast cancer, among other things.” This is because BPA used in plastics has the potential to migrate into beverages.

That is why various global initiatives are being taken to ban plastic altogether. “Those calling for a ban suggest that it may be a factor in rising numbers of human illnesses, such as breast cancer, heart disease and genital birth defects,” added Dr. Glenville.

Starting from increasing your risk of cancer and infertility to causing weight gain, thyroid disorder, prediabetes and altered heart rhythm, BPA has many charges against it.

Studies have even linked BPA with the increased risk of obesity in unborn kids. Pregnant women drinking from plastic water bottles could be driving up their risk of having obese babies, a new study by The Endocrine Society has found. When the child is exposed to BPA, they become less sensitive to a hormone responsible for controlling appetite, explain the scientists.

To examine how BPA can encourage the development of obesity, the researchers fed pregnant mice BPA in their food. The mice were exposed to doses of BPA that are lower than levels deemed safe by the US Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. Once the mice gave birth, the researchers gave their offspring injections of leptin at various intervals and then examined their brain tissue and analyzed their blood to gauge the response to the hormone. Other pregnant mice were not exposed to any chemicals or were exposed to an estrogen chemical called diethylstilbestrol (DES), so their young could be compared to those born to mice that were exposed to BPA. Newborn mice typically exhibit a surge of leptin when they are eight days old that programs a part of the brain to respond to fullness cues.

In this mouse-model study, researchers found that mice born to mothers exposed to BPA were less responsive to the satiety hormone leptin. Leptin helps inhibit appetite by reducing hunger pangs when the body does not need energy. The hormone sends signals to the hypothalamus region of the brain to suppress appetite.

However, scientists also suggest that more research is required to come to a conclusive decision about the impact of BPA on human health.

How do the bacteria in plastics affect you?

There is another potentially worrying side effect of topping up your water bottle – bacteria. In a study conducted by Treadmill Reviews, researchers lab-tested water bottles after each had been used by an athlete for a week and found that the highest number of bacteria reached over 900,000 colony forming units per square cm on average. Worryingly, that’s more bacteria than the average toilet seat. It also found that 60 per cent of the germs they found on the water bottles were able to make people sick. So what can you do to avoid becoming ill? It’s simple really – don’t re-use disposable bottles. Drink from them once and then recycle.

Healthier alternatives

While buying food or beverage containers, it is necessary to shift from plastic to healthier alternatives. If you are able to make the shift, you will notice positive health changes like improvement in frequent constipation and illnesses, reduction in your kid’s cranky behaviour, better skin, hair and nails, and hormonal balance. Here are a few options that you will help help you keep the harmful effects of plastic at bay.

Tempered glass box: Tempered glass boxes can be the most reliable option. They don’t break, unlike other glass containers. So, you do not have to think twice before packing lunch in it.

Organic cotton bags: If you need a bag to carry your snacks like nuts, fruits and sandwiches you can go for the organic cotton bags. Their fabric is made without using any harmful pesticide, and cotton doesn’t leach.

Stainless steel containers: These lunch boxes do not allow chemicals to leak into your food or beverage. So, they are safe. Choose the ones with steel lids only or else, look for options with lids made of BPA-free plastic.

BPA-free plastic bottles: Yes, you should look for BPA-free plastic bottles. They will always be safer options. What’s more, they are safe to put in the micro oven.

Insulated lunch box: Insulated lunch box is safe and is excellent to keep the food cold or warm. An insulated container with a wide mouth can keep soups and stews warm for hours.

(With inputs from ANI)