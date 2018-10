As one touch 50 or crosses that age people usually start experiencing minor issues and gradually experience digestion issues on a regular basis. Constipation is also one of the common problems. Both male and female experience gastric issues after a particular age. This happens as most functions of the body slow down as they age. Here Dr Roy Patankar, Director and Gastroenterologist, Zen Multi Speciality Hospital explains why gastric issues become common in the elderly generation.

As the development of new tissues or cells become slow; the muscles in the digestive tract also tends to become weaker and less efficient. They face several digestive system disorders, excessive gas, indigestion, heartburn and bloating are the common symptoms of gastric problems. The digestive process slows down, and this causes food to move slowly through the colon. When things slow down, more water gets absorbed from food waste, which causes constipation. Such problems are mostly faced by senior citizens.

Symptoms of gastric troubles one should watch out for after 50:

Excessive Gas

Indigestion

Acid Indigestion

Heartburn

Bloating

Diarrhoea

Constipation

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

If you face these problems for more than two months at a stretch (one or more than one of these above-mentioned factors) talk to your doctor about the same. These symptoms could indicate a variety of gastric troubles like ulcers to even tumours. So, don’t wait for the problem to become worse and get help before it is too late. Also, make sure that you are regular with your doctor’s appointments too.

Precautions to take: