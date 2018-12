During winter, people are susceptible to colds and flu owing to which they concentrate more on strengthening their immunity during those chilly days. But not only during winter, but you should also equally pay attention to it, through the year. Since, you may suffer from allergies, cold and flu at any point of time.

This is how your immune system works

The immune system is an intricate network of cells, tissues, and organs which together forms the body’s natural defence system. The foreign invaders may be bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungus, which can give your healthy body a tough time. They have no fixed address, they can catch you anywhere- in your homes, offices or maybe a movie hall. A healthy immune system can help battle invaders, or antigens, from entering your body and spreading germs. Even if the invaders escapes the barrier, the white blood cells which are produced by your immune system, proteins and other chemicals help combat that.

Know when your immune system breaks down

Even if foreign invaders like pollen or pet dander which are not harmful, sometimes your immune system mistakes it to be otherwise. You may suffer from an allergic reaction when your immune system tries to fight these invaders. This can break your immune system. Following a sedentary lifestyle, faulty eating habits and lack of sleep can weaken your immunity. You may end up falling sick when the bacteria and viruses overpower you. To keep those serious health ailments at bay, you will have to improve your immunity. We tell you how to do so without popping pills.

Eat well

Load yourself up with the right kind of food to enhance your immunity. If you adopt a diet which is high in empty calories then you may pile up those excess kilos and can also beat the risk of developing infections. Furthermore, obesity can invite a host of health problems like high blood pressure and so on. See to it that you give up alcohol and sugar-laden foods like candies, colas and sweetened beverages. You should include foods which are enriched with antioxidants in your diet. Go for dark green, red, yellow, and orange fruits. Another good addition could be garlic which contains antiviral and antibiotic properties and can help tackle cold and flu.

Walk your health issues away

Tons of research suggests that those who exercise are able to improve the functioning of their white blood cells when compared to the ones who avoid working out. You will be able to stimulate those endorphins which can help you relax and calm you down. Thus, you will be able to strengthen your immunity and lead a stress-free life.

Don’t compromise on your sleep routine

Lack of sleep can result in tiredness and poor memory, it can also increase your risk of colds and infections. Poor sleep habits can also open doors for health issues like obesity, heart ailments and diabetes. It is advisable to catch that beauty sleep for at least 7-8 hours.

Build a stronger bond

According to studies, people who have sex once or twice a week may have higher levels of immunoglobulin A (IgA), an immune system protein then who have less or no sex at all. Sex can help you fight cold, reduce stress and sleep better.