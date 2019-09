The aftermath of a chemotherapy session can be as debilitating as the condition that it aims to manage: Cancer. A weakened immune system, loss of appetite and hair loss are among the most known side effects of this regime. Balding, or loss of hair is one of the most common culprits that chemotherapy brings along. However, a new research comes with a new ray of hope for people undergoing chemotherapy. Scientists have found a way to keep their hair loss under. According to this recent study, published in the Skin Therapy Letter, 65 per cent of people who receive chemotherapy experience hair fall, one of the factors that brings down the self-esteem and confidence of patients. So, the new research is being considered as a huge achievement in terms of improving a cancer patient’s life.

HAIR LOSS POST CHEMOTHERAPY MAY BE PREVENTED: RESEARCH

Researchers at the University of Manchester’s Centre for Dermatology Research have found the mechanism behind chemo drugs affecting hair and causing hair fall. It is commonly believed that hair lost due to chemo can be grown back post the treatment, however, this may not be true in every case. The drugs used in this treated option are so strong that they cause permanent hair loss in some patients whose body is not able to handle them.

According to the scientists, a class of chemotherapy drug called taxane works by stopping the tumour cells from dividing. Also, this drug negatively affects the hair follicles and the stem cells from where the hair. This is what lead to the damage of the hair follicles and cause hair fall. To check if any alteration in chemo drugs can help avoid the condition, researchers chose a newer class of drugs for chemotherapy called CDK4/6 inhibitors. They exploited the properties of these inhibitors and bathed human scalp hair follicles with them. Notably, the follicles were cultured in a laboratory.

The study result published in the journal EMBO Molecular Medicine, showed that hair follicles were less susceptible to the negative effects of chemo drugs taxanes. This is what gave a hope to the researchers that use of CDK4/6 inhibitors can halt the cell division in tumour without affecting the hair follicles. This is a significant finding that can help many patients who get disheartened after a chemo therapy and lose their self-confidence.

CONDITIONS TRIGGERED BY CHEMOTHERAPY

But hair fall is not the only problem that follows post a chemotherapy. There are various other side-effects that can be debilitating. Her we give you a list of those ailments along with a way to manage the condition.

Weakened immune system

Drugs used in chemotherapy do not only kill the cancer cells but also affects the healthy cells around them. This is what makes your body’s defense system weak and vulnerable to infections. When your immune system is not strong, germs, bacteria, and viruses present around us can easily invade your body causing diseases.

How to manage it: Eat immune boosting foods like broccoli, yogurt, spinach, garlic, almonds etc. on a daily basis. Also, if possible, indulge in aerobic exercises even for 30 minutes. Make sure your hands are washed every time you eat foods. This will reduce risk of getting serious infections.

Neuropathy

According to a research published in the Cancer Management and Research, neuropathy is worse in patients who consume chemotherapy drugs. Also known as peripheral neuropathy, it is a medical condition that occurs when your nerves outside the brain and spinal cord get damaged. This condition is characterized by certain symptoms like muscle weakness, tingling, electrical sensations, lack of coordination, heat intolerance, change in blood pressure etc.

How to manage it: If you visit a doctor, he may give you pain relievers, anti-seizures medication etc. But if you do not to take medical help, you can try getting acupuncture. Certain herbs like primrose oil can be helpful in getting relief from pain. Some of the lifestyle changes you must go through in this condition include quitting smoking, avoid alcohol consumption, exercising daily etc.

Breathing problem

It has bee found many times that the drugs used in chemotherapy damage the lungs of cancer patients. In this case, their lung’s capacity to breath may get compromised making it harder to inhale the enough oxygen. It has also been found to be a side-effect of certain cancers.

How to manage it: If your situation is critical, you are advised to visit a doctor. He may prescribe you certain medications and ask you to go through oxygen therapy. However, if the condition is minor, you can try practicing meditation involving breathing techniques. Stay calm and whenever you sleep try to keep your upper body elevated with the help of pillows.

Constipation or diarrhoea

Chemotherapy drugs can potentially damage the cells that are known to help in digestion. This can lead to constipation or diarrhea. Also, nausea, which is one of the most common side-effects of chemotherapy, can make you force to change your eating habits and food. These alterations also may lead to problems related to digestion.

How to manage it: You can avoid having foods like coffee, fruit juice, spicy foods, fried foods etc., as they can irritate your stomach. You can also opt for magnesium supplements or foods rich in this nutrient as it makes bowel movement easy ands less painful. Some of the food sources of magnesium include green leafy vegetables, chickpeas, nuts, avocado, banana etc. Additionally, make sure you drink as much water as you can. This is suggested to reduce the complications of constipation. Also, drinking water can prevent dehydration, which is major problem seen in patients suffering from diarrhoea.