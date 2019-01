Former world number 1 tennis player, Andy Murray, may not be able to play after Wimbeldon 2019 as he awaits a major hip surgery. However, recent reports suggest that his career could be saved by a metal hip implant. The 31-year-old player is suspected to be suffering from a condition known as femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) or hip impingement which often affects athletes.

FAI is a condition where there is an abnormal bone growth in one or both of the bones forming the hip joint. This results in an irregularity in the shape of the hip bones, which do not fit together. This leads to friction between these bones during any movement. Left untreated, this friction can cause permanent damage to the hip joint, causing pain and limiting activity. Though hip impingement can occur in people of all ages, it is believed to mostly affect people under the age of 40. “Those who have slightly bad alignment of joints since birth or due to an injury are more at risk of a hip impingement. Moreover, those who indulge in intense exercises are also likely to get this condition, says Dr. Suraj Prakash, Delhi-based orthopaedic Surgeon.

What causes hip impingement?

A deformity, either of the ball or the socket of the hip joint may lead to this condition. However, in some cases there are issues with both, which can also lead to hip impingement.Sometimes, due to shortage of blood in the ball part of the hip joint, the bone dies, leading to hip impingement. The other causes include separation of the ball from the thigh bone, which is mostly experienced by obese kids, and a condition in which the growth of the thigh bone and ball is not uniform. This leads to deformity of the hip joint.

Symptoms to watch out for

Well, if you are suffering from FAI, you won’t experience any visible symptoms in the initial stage. Due to unnoticed signs, most of us get to know about this condition only after it becomes severe. At this stage you may experience symptoms like a stiff thigh, hip or groin, pain in these areas or the lower back area while you are resting as well during an activity.

Line of treatment:

As far as the treatment is concerned, doctors recommend anti-inflammatory and pain medication along with some exercises in mild cases. They strengthen your muscles that support the hip. “Also, you may be asked to give some rest to the affected hip or modify your daily activities to reduce the hip joint movement. However, if these do not work out effectively, the treatment options is hip impingement surgery and the hip replacement surgery,” says Dr. Prakash. Hip impingement surgery is for those whose have considerable amount of cartilage damage, but the condition is not extreme. During this surgery, a small incision is made over your hip instead of a large one. After the operation, you are allowed to go home the same day. However, if the cartilage damage or the hip impingement is severe, the only option left is the hip replacement.

Post-operative care and precautions:

The success of any surgery, depends, to a large extent, on the rehabilitation period that follows it. Doctors recommend joining a rehabilitation centre soon after a hip replacement surgery. Working with a physiotherapist will help you get back your entire range of motion. Also, it will ensure your safety when you are doing activities like walking.