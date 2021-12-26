Here Are The Pitfalls Of Work From Home On Human Spine And How To Fix It

While work from home was a relief, it did take a toll on people's physical health by affecting their posture and leading to spine problems. Here is how you can fix it and avoid complications.

The Corona Pandemic has changed our outlook in more ways than one and work from home has become the new normal. While this new normal has brought in enough flexibility to our lives, in terms of day-to-day chores it can easily get out of hand if not managed properly. An appropriate posture while working is very crucial as how you set up a workstation at home as it can greatly affect the amount of stress placed on your neck and back. It's all about reducing strain, relieving pressure, protecting your spine, and strengthening your muscles. Thus, proper ergonomics is crucial to make or break your work-from-home experience.

Ever since the work from home culture came into effect, there has been a tremendous increase in the number of patients complaining of back pain especially the working-age group. Everything from a bed, couches, kitchen table, or sofa all practically turned into working desks. This greatly affects posture and takes a toll on the Spine. One study reports around 40 percent of adults with complaints of neck pain, while 30 percent talk about their back pain which results from improper posture causing disc prolapse, a condition where the disc slips out and compresses the nerve, causing pain and disability.

Notice The Red Flags

Certain red flags for back pain require immediate attention includes Neck/Backpain radiating to Arm/Leg along with, numbness or weakness of limbs, inability to get into a comfortable position, severe localized pain, gait disturbance, etc. moreover, any amount of swelling accompanied by redness, tenderness, and discharge are major signs related to bone and joint pain that require timely medical attention.

Tips To Take Care Of Your Spine

Here we bring some useful tips and tricks to help you keep your spine pain-free while being productive from home.

Maintain proper posture

It is important to pay attention to your posture and movements at all times. While standing or sitting, don't slouch as the discs in the lower spine are loaded even more with a poor sitting posture than standing. If you need to sit for long periods of time, get up and walk around intermittently.

Find an ergonomic chair

The type of chair you use while working on a laptop/computer is important. Usually, adjustable office chairs with proper lumbar arch support are adequate to work for long hours. In absence of proper lumbar support, you may require a lumbar roll. The key is to sit all the way back in the chair, so as you rest, your body maintains a natural curve and supports the lower back. Also, your neck and head position should be such that your ears should always be above your shoulders, not in front. Keep your computer screen at eye level to avoid strain on your neck.

Take short breaks

Regular breaks are a must as humans are mobile beings and not meant to sit still all day. Don't forget to take a short break every half an hour or so. Leave your desk and walk around to get your blood flowing and loosen your muscles. While sitting at your desk, you can do simple stretches for your neck, shoulder, arms, and legs.

Standing desks

Standing desks are a good alternative for many of us who spend long hours working on laptops. While you need to invest in a separate keyboard and mouse and a multilevel setup for this kind of option, it is worth the effort as it takes the strain off your neck. Each day tries to spend an hour or two using standing desks.

Stay hydrated

Do not snack around through the day but go for a proper meal and stay hydrated throughout the day as you did in the office. Walking around for a glass of water and a meal gives you a break from the computer screen and flexes your muscles as well.

Try using a posture app

Today technology is our biggest asset, try using this in your favor by using your laptop to keep a check on your posture and give out helpful reminders. Posture apps can perform various functions including:

Monitor your posture using your laptop camera to raise an alert to sit up straighter.

Remind your break timings.

Guide you at your desk with simple stretches and exercises.

Conclusion

Proper posture goes a long way to easing and preventing back and neck pain. At the same time, it helps you stay focused and motivated to work, thereby making you more productive. Therefore, while you work from home during these challenging times, do not forget to pay attention to how you set up your workstation. A poor posture affects our mood and makes us feel more fatigued and less motivated to work.

(The article is contributed by Dr. Tushar Deore, Consultant- Spine Surgeon, Jupiter Hospital, Pune)