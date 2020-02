E-smoking can cause upper respiratory tract irritation, dryness of the eyes and mucous membrane. © Shutterstock

A new study has revealed that e-cigarette consists of harmful levels of metals like zinc which are correlated to elevated oxidated DNA damage.

Zinc, a dietary nutrient, plays key roles in growth, immune function, and wound healing. Too little or too much of Zinc is bad for your health. Researchers said its deficiency, as well as its excess, cause cellular oxidative stress. This, if unchecked, can lead to diseases such as atherosclerosis, coronary heart disease, pulmonary fibrosis, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and lung cancer.

Pregnant women, especially, should avoid use of e-cigarettes, said the study’s lead researcher Prue Talbot from University of California in the US. He noted that excess of zinc in their bodies can lead to nausea and diarrhea.

Citing the recent deaths and pulmonary illnesses related to e-cigarette usage, Talbot stressed the need to increase awareness about the potential health risks linked to e-cigarettes.

Health risks associated with e-cigarettes

We took the initiative to warn people against e-cigarettes. After thorough research, we have listed some of the side effects associated with e-cigarettes.

In September 2019, there were more than 800 cases of a severe lung disease, including 12 deaths, in the United States. All the affected patients confirmed using vaping devices. The patients experience symptoms like cough, chest pain, nausea, shortness of breath, vomiting or diarrhea.

One study highlighted the hazards of e-cigarette smoking on human health. It said e-smoking can cause upper respiratory tract irritation, dryness of the eyes and mucous membrane. Other risk factors include allergic airway inflammation, decreased exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) synthesis in the lungs, change in bronchial gene expression and lung cancer.

Researchers also say nicotine exposure during adolescence can cause addiction and can harm the developing brain. The nicotine in e-cigarettes can also prime the adolescent brain for addiction to other drugs such as cocaine.

E-cigarettes usage can pose serious health risks for pregnant women and their babies. Nicotine has been shown to have effects on reproductive health. Exposure to nicotine during pregnancy, even at low levels, can harm the developing foetus and lead to babies born with low birth weights.