Hypothyroidism is an opposite of hyperthyroidism; one condition may also lead to another. In these conditions, thyroid glands do not function as per the body need and thus, the condition erupts. Let’s first understand about the condition.

What is hypothyroidism?

Hypothyroidism is a condition in which thyroid glands do not produce enough thyroid hormone which means it’s underactive. Thyroid glands are in the front of the neck with two lobes at each side of the windpipe. These hormones are responsible for regulating body’s metabolism and therefore, any affect on its production can hurt the metabolic function. Thyroid hormone is regulated by thyroid-stimulation hormone which is produced by pituitary gland.

Symptoms of hypothyroidism

The thyroid gland produced two hormones TS3 and TS4. The symptoms of the condition include fatigue, intolerance towards cold, and muscle and joint pain. Other symptoms could be weight gain, constipation, dry skin and decreased sweating, high cholesterol and insomnia. In some extreme cases, there could be respiratory infections, depression and loss of libido.

Control hypothyroidism with natural remedies

Take sugar-free diet

Because the condition impacts the metabolism, processing sugar and carbs from processed food could get difficult for the body. Sugary food can also cause increase in inflammation in body further aggravating the condition. Also, sugar can only give short term energy boost. However, controlling your sugar intake can help in long-term regulation of sugar. It may help your skin condition and stress levels that can come with the condition. It could be difficult, but you start with processed food and additional sugar.

Increase your vitamin B intake

Vitamin B12 levels get decreased during hypothyroidism causing fatigue and tiredness. It also impacts vitamin B1 levels in body. Taking these supplements may help refurbish the deteriorating levels of vitamin B in body. Include more of peas, cheese, milk, sesame seeds and eggs in your diet. If in case you are planning to take supplements, make sure you discuss with your doctor once.

Ashwagandha may also help the condition

Ashwagandha is a herb that can be beneficial for health in many ways. It is called an adaptogenic herb that can prove to be magical in balancing the thyroid hormones. This herb is used to strengthen the immunity and thus, relieving stress and boosting stamina which are common during hypothyroidism. This supplement can be sued twice a day, or you may discuss it with your physician in case you are sceptical about the dose. As it’s natural, it will not have any side-effects.

Flaxseeds should be your go-to natural supplement

Flaxseeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. This can be beneficial for hypothyroidism. Alpha-linolenic acid is the type of omega-3 fatty acid present in flaxseeds. This has proven benefits in regulating the production of thyroid hormones. They have phytoestrogenic properties that support sex hormones which in turn can regulate thyroid hormones. Magnesium and vitamin B12 present in flaxseeds help body fight symptoms of hypothyroidism. However, make sure you don’t consume it in excess for it may have a reverse reaction. Limit it to a couple of spoons a day.

Coconut oil is another natural remedy for hypothyroidism

Coconut oil contains medium-chain fatty acids which are easier to break by the body. Ingredients that are easier to digest are important when the metabolic function of the body is affected. It helps in boosting metabolism, one of the biggest ill-effect of hypothyroid. It also helps in keeping your body temperature in control to help keep your intolerance towards cold at bay.

Ginger is hypothyroidism sought-after remedy

Ginger is full of benefits—it has potassium, magnesium and polyphenols. It has anti-inflammatory properties as well that will help relieve hypothyroidism symptoms. Ginger tea could be the best way to consume ginger to absorb most of its goodness.