In earlier times some things were sacrosanct. Being alone and in a reflective mood while answering the call of nature used to be one of them. But this has been subtly replaced with playing a game on the phone sending an email or even conducting a meeting virtually. Nowadays the smartphone has become a constant companion for most people. Many cannot bear even a second’s separation without getting anxious. Things are so bad that barring some very disciplined people in the older age group almost everybody keeps their phones close to them at all times sleeping with it and even