Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver that can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis, or even liver cancer. While it’s commonly caused by a viral infection, it may also occur as a secondary result of autoimmune disorder, medications, drugs, toxins, and alcohol. While viral hepatitis is usually contagious, the types that are caused by alcohol poisoning, medications, or toxins or poisons are not transmitted from person to person. What are the risk factors of hepatitis and who are most likely to get it? This actually depends on the type of hepatitis. But a new study has suggested that people in the age bracket of 31-55 years are most vulnerable to hepatitis. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Know all about autoimmune Hepatitis

The findings of the internal study conducted by Gurgaon-based CORE Diagnostics, a NABL-accredited clinical laboratory, were released on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day Tuesday. For the study, the researchers analysed data of over 7,500 hepatitis patients tested over a span of 12 months. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Is there a link between hepatitis C and diabetes?

They found that nearly 40 per cent of the patients that tested positive for hepatitis were from the age group of 19-30 years. Patients in the age category of 31-55 years were found to be the most vulnerable with close to 45 per cent testing positive for the disease, according to a statement released by the laboratory. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Is there a cure for hepatitis B?

Of the total 7,500 tests conducted in the laboratory in the past one year, approximately 60 per cent tested positive, which indicated a high prevalence of hepatitis.

The study noted that more men (65 per cent) came in for hepatitis tests than women. However, an approximately equal percentage of men and women turned out to be positive — 59 percent and 57 percent, respectively.

How does hepatitis spread?

As already mentioned, hepatitis can be contagious and non-contagious based on what causes the condition. Viral infections of the liver can be caused by five different viruses: Hepatitis A, B, C, D, E. Keep reading to know how these viruses are transmitted from one person to another.

Hepatitis A Virus (HAV)

You can catch this virus if you consume food or water contaminated by faeces of a person infected with it or through direct contact with an infectious person. Vaccination can prevent you from getting infected by Hepatitis A virus.

Hepatitis B virus (HBV)

It can be transmitted from person to person through contact with infected body fluids, such as blood, vaginal secretions, or semen. One can get Hepatitis B by sharing needles and razors with an infected person or having sex with a person carrying this virus.

Hepatitis C virus (HCV)

This virus can cause both acute and chronic hepatitis, ranging from a mild illness that lasts for a few weeks to a serious, lifelong illness. Hepatitis C is also a major cause of liver cancer. Like Hepatitis B, it also spreads through an infected person’s blood or body fluids.

Hepatitis D virus (HDV)

Also known as the hepatitis delta virus, it needs HBV to multiply. Therefore, hepatitis D only occurs in people who are already infected with the hepatitis B virus. Hepatitis D can be transmitted from blood or other infected body fluids.

Hepatitis E virus (HEV)

This virus is transmitted mainly through contaminated drinking water and Hepatitis E, the liver disease caused by HEV, is more common in areas with poor sanitation. According to the WHO, an estimated 20 million get HEV infections worldwide every year, which leads to an estimated 3.3 million symptomatic cases of hepatitis E.