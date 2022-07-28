Hepatitis Causing More Deaths Than AIDS And Tuberculosis! Awareness Is Key

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 to raise awareness about preventing hepatitis, which is causing more deaths than AIDS and tuberculosis.

World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28 to raise awareness about the disease. The theme set by the World Health Organization is "Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You". It aims at preventing hepatitis disease, identifying the disease in an infected person, and starting treatment before the disease progresses. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), people who die from liver diseases are way higher than the number of people who die of AIDS and tuberculosis.

According to the WHO report, 58 per cent of those who die of liver disease belong to East and South Asian countries. Ten million people die prematurely worldwide every year due to this disease. About two lakh of them are Indians. Keeping this serious situation in mind, World Hepatitis Day has been declared with concern for hepatitis disease.

Hepatitis Is The Disease That Affects Your Liver

The liver is one of the most important organs in the human body. It protects a person's health by making nutrients unsuitable for body absorption, filtering blood, and fighting infections. Hepatitis is one of the main diseases that infect the liver. Hepatitis means inflammation of the liver. After the liver becomes inflamed, it gradually becomes scarred and eventually becomes inoperable. It is caused by long-term excessive alcohol consumption, toxins that enter the body through food and drinks, certain types of drugs, and rarely, hereditary factors. But in most cases, viruses are the cause of this disease. There are five types of hepatitis infections Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. In our country, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis E viruses are common causes of hepatitis. Hepatitis E is the most common virus found during the time of pregnancy.

TRENDING NOW

After the hepatitis virus enters our body, the time it takes until the symptoms of the disease appear is called the 'incubation period'. This time varies depending on the type of virus. In the case of hepatitis A and E viruses, it is 2 to 6 weeks. Hepatitis B and C viruses take 2 to 6 months. "Treatment of ALF (Acute Liver Failure) caused by hepatitis virus should be done only in centres capable of liver transplantation. Because if liver transplant surgery is not performed in the state of complete liver failure, about 80 per cent of the patients will die prematurely." Said Dr Kishan Nunsavata, Senior Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist at Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Treatment And Prevention For Hepatitis

Vaccines are available to protect against hepatitis A and B viruses. All children between the ages of one and two years should be vaccinated against hepatitis A. People who are susceptible to hepatitis and have chronic hepatitis B or C should also be vaccinated against hepatitis A. Similarly, people of all ages who are susceptible to hepatitis should get the hepatitis-B vaccine. Although it is possible to prevent hepatitis disease through vaccination, many people in our country do not get those vaccines. In fact, as a preventive measure against liver cancer. A hepatitis-B vaccine is prescribed. Hepatitis B and C can also settle in the body and lead to liver cirrhosis (liver cancer). Lack of symptoms is a major obstacle to early detection and treatment. Effective treatment is available for Hepatitis B. It is possible to reduce hepatitis-C disease by almost 98 per cent with just 12 weeks of treatment through tablet therapy which has recently been made available in the Indian market. All that can be done to successfully prevent hepatitis is to detect and treat the virus before it damages the liver.

With the aim of preventing hepatitis, which is causing a large number of deaths, hundreds of countries around the world are observing this World Hepatitis Day and working to increase awareness among people about this disease and its prevention and treatment in their countries. This effort of the countries of the world, which has been going on for more than ten years, is taking steps towards achieving the huge goal that can be achieved only through collective efforts this year. . In the recently held World Health Assembly, the countries of the world have set a target to "eliminate hepatitis disease for the first time in ten years". Prevention is better than cure, so vaccinations are a must for all age groups.

You may like to read

(The article is contributed by Dr Kishan Nunsavata, Senior Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Kamineni Hospitals Hyderabad)

RECOMMENDED STORIES