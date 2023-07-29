A Liver Affected By Viral Attack: Hepatitis, A Neglected Threat

The liver, the largest and most vital organ in our body, is crucial in maintaining overall health. However, modern lifestyles, changing food habits, and the rise in adulteration pose significant challenges to liver health, often leading to chronic diseases. The liver is indispensable for our well-being, with over five hundred essential functions, including nutrient absorption, blood filtration, and immune response against microorganisms. Nonetheless, Dr Kavya Dendukuri, Lead Hepatologist & Gastroenterologist at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad,shares that when attacked by hepatitis viruses and left undetected, the liver cannot function correctly, leading to severe consequences.

Why Does Hepatitis Occur?

Hepatitis, caused by viruses A, B, C, D, and E, can be worsened by excessive alcohol consumption over an extended period, certain drugs, and obesity. The initial symptoms often manifest as jaundice, which can severely impair liver function if not promptly diagnosed and treated. Hepatitis A and E viruses enter the body and are transmitted through the transfusion of contaminated blood or blood products. Once these viruses infiltrate the body, they undergo an incubation period before the symptoms appear, with hepatitis A and E taking two to six months and hepatitis B and C taking eight to twenty-six weeks. Among these viruses, hepatitis B and C are particularly dangerous as they can establish chronic hepatitis, relentlessly attacking liver cells and causing scarring, potentially leading to liver cancer. When combined with alcohol abuse, the liver's condition deteriorates rapidly, resulting in severe liver damage and cirrhosis.

Treatment

Early detection of hepatitis is vital to successful treatment and potential cure without resorting to surgery. However, one major obstacle in the treatment process is that symptoms may not become apparent until the disease has significantly progressed, especially in cases of hepatitis B and C. The appearance of symptoms often indicates severe liver diseases, such as jaundice, persistent itching, reduced appetite, lethargy, constant sleepiness, stomach nausea, concentration difficulties, and even slipping into a coma. Therefore, individuals infected with any hepatitis virus or those with a history of moderate alcohol consumption should not wait for symptoms to worsen; instead, they should undergo early testing, including blood tests and fibroscan, to detect liver damage at its initial stages.

How To Prevent Hepatitis?

Preventing hepatitis is crucial, and certain precautions can safeguard the liver from not only hepatitis but also other diseases. Clean drinking water is essential, and RO (Reverse Osmosis) or UV (Ultra Violet) water filters are highly recommended. Avoiding street food, especially fruit juices and dairy products, can reduce the risk of contamination. Additionally, ensuring new or disposable razors are used for services like haircuts and facials in salons and parlours can prevent virus transmission. Practising safe sex and avoiding intravenous drug use is essential to protect against hepatitis B and C infections.

Vaccination should be done to protect against hepatitis viruses. The hepatitis-B vaccine is the only preventive medicine that can prevent cancer by WHO recognized and announced. Vegetables and fruits should be used only after cleaning them well with water. Suppose you are found to be infected with hepatitis and jaundice diseases. In that case, you should immediately show it to the doctor instead of taking natural medicine and taking health supplements on your own.

